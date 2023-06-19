U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman recently met with Chester County School District leaders in an effort to address public concerns surrounding District expenditures, particularly with staff travel. The highly anticipated meeting proved to be a productive and positive engagement between all parties involved.

The aim of the meeting was to provide an open forum for the Congressman and CCSD Administration, including Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton, to discuss and clarify any questions raised by the public regarding the use of funds within the district. As a dedicated representative, Congressman Norman recognized the importance of transparency and accountability in public service, particularly in matters concerning education and taxpayer dollars.