State Rep. Randy Ligon recently got notification from the SCDOT that two bridges in Chester County were going to be repaired beginning Aug. 15.
According to SCDOT, the Department awarded a contract to Dane Construction for the repair of the bridge over Turkey Creek and a separate contract to Cekra, Inc. for the repair of the bridge over Susybole Creek, both on SC 97 (Center Road) in Chester County. These bridges are under contract for repair due to their current condition. The planned date to start construction is August 15, 2023; however, this could change depending on any issues that may arise during the development of this project. The estimated duration of construction is four months. These bridges are being repaired at the same time to allow for a single road closure instead of two separate closures of longer duration.