Torrey Craig is officially headed to Chicago and that is no bull.
The Great Falls native officially signed with the Chicago Bulls over the weekend. He had previously agreed to terms with the team more than a week ago on a two-year deal, which includes a player option, meaning he could opt out after one year.
Craig has remained highly visible in his hometown. Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Craig held annual basketball camps for local youth. Last year, he held a free, daylong community event to celebrate the renovation of the Great Falls Town basketball courts, an effort that he spearheaded. He will host another free daylong community event at the courts on August 5, which will include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, food, music and games. He has also been at attendance for Great Falls High School basketball games when his schedule has allowed. Because of his continued local involvement, a stretch of road in Great Falls will be renamed in his honor in the near future.
Craig spent most of the past three seasons playing with the Phoenix Suns. This past season, Craig appeared in 79 games with Phoenix. He has typically been a top player off the bench who is a spot starter, but Craig actually started 60 games this past year and posted career best number of 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.7 minutes played per contest while also providing the excellent defense that has always been his trademark. He started in his team’s first-round playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers and had a 22-point outing. Only once in his career has one of his teams finished out of the playoffs.
Craig actually did two tours of duty with Phoenix. In the 2020 offseason, he signed with Milwaukee, but was traded midway through the year to the Suns. Phoenix and Milwaukee actually met in the NBA Finals that year with the Bucks prevailing (Craig still got a championship ring since he was on the team’s roster during the season).
In the 2021 offseason, he signed a two-year deal with the Pacers but was traded back to Phoenix midway through that year and played for them this entire season.
Craig had a decorated career at Great Falls High School, where he earned multiple all-state honors and was the Class A Player of the Year as a senior (when Great Falls advanced to the state title game). He was also an all-region football player as a Red Devil. He went to USC-Upstate in its first year of Division I competition. He led the Atlantic Sun Conference in scoring three times, made all-conference three times and was the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year on one occasion. He was not selected in the NBA Draft and spent his first three professional seasons playing in the NBL of Australia and New Zealand. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year and was picked as the team MVP for the Brisbane Bullets of the Australian NBL in 2017. He led the Bullets in a number of statistical categories and was a second-team All-NBL selection. Prior to that season, he spent two seasons playing with the Cairns Taipans.
Craig also previously played with the Wellington Saints in the New Zealand NBL (during the Australian NBL off-season) where he averaged more than 20 points and 10 rebounds a game in 2016. That made him a member of the league’s “All-Star Five” and the Saints won the league title. The previous season, he earned league MVP honors.
The Denver Nuggets invited him to play on their summer league team in 2017. He spent the next three years with the Nuggets.
The Bulls did not release financial terms of his contract.