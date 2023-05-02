Even if your spouse handles all the bill paying in your family, you still have access to all the activity in a joint account. Just because you aren’t the one writing checks doesn’t mean you are entitled to see how your money is being spent.

We think that applies beyond your own household finances as well. At one point, the City of Chester was posting an updated check registry on its website. In fact, the City was ahead of the curve in that respect, doing so before many other local governmental entities. However, the practice abruptly stopped more than two years ago, with no entries that we can find since January of 2021.

