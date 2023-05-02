Even if your spouse handles all the bill paying in your family, you still have access to all the activity in a joint account. Just because you aren’t the one writing checks doesn’t mean you are entitled to see how your money is being spent.
We think that applies beyond your own household finances as well. At one point, the City of Chester was posting an updated check registry on its website. In fact, the City was ahead of the curve in that respect, doing so before many other local governmental entities. However, the practice abruptly stopped more than two years ago, with no entries that we can find since January of 2021.
There could be a number of explanations for that, including a somewhat depleted front office staff. The City has not had a full-time finance director in some time and was without a full-time administrator from March of last year until early this year. Just doing all the day-to-day work has likely presented a full plate to the staff on hand.
We think with a new administrator hired and some positions starting to be filled, it is time to reconsider the online check registry.
Now, you still have the right to file a Freedom of Information Act request and ask for any financial information the City may have. Following that process, though, the City can wait 10 days to respond to your inquiry, another span of time to actually provide what you’ve requested and can charge you a nominal fee for doing so. The way we look at it, that means you are having to spend a lot of time and a little bit of money to see how your money is being spent. A government bank account is really nothing but a collection of the public’s funds, so it doesn’t seem just or fair to put up any roadblocks to accessing how it is being spent.
We think a lot of good comes from publicly posted check registers. First of all, putting expenditures online for all to see demonstrates complete openness and shows that there is nothing to hide. It must be noted that the City has had extreme financial problems, ranging from hundreds of thousands of dollars being lost in the Summer Feeding Program, to extensive expenses related to the Chester Aquatics and Fitness Center and even to making payroll. That can create questions and distrust in the minds of the public. They need to know that elected officials are being careful stewards of their money and letting them easily see how every penny is being spent is one way to accomplish that.
When the check registry was put online, we were told the process was not an especially difficult one and was not time consuming. When the staff is on hand to restart the practice, we hope the City will do so. The public may not be signing the checks, but it’s their money and they should be able to keep tabs on it.