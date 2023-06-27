Football teams are accustomed to road trips, but probably not ones as long as the Lewisville Lions undertook last week.
“We broke it up on the way, but coming back, it was seven-and-a-half hours,” said Coach Leon Boulware.
The Lions made multiple stops on a three-day, two night trip that went through Georgia and into Alabama. There were 7-on-7 competitions, individual drills and workouts and campus tours. It was all part of Boulware’s goal of having his team ready not just for the regular season, but a deep playoff run as well.
“It went really well,” Boulware said. “The kids enjoyed it. We saw some things we can continue to work on, things we need to clean up and fix.”
There were obviously plenty of good things on display as well. Lewisville was “seven seconds away from the final” in a big 7-on-7 tournament at the University of Georgia, then went undefeated in another at South Cobb High School. The second of those runs included a win over South Pointe High School. Boulware said his team is getting used to playing teams from larger classifications, which is what he wants. He thinks his team has to see better competition to get better. Often, Lewisville is among the smaller schools in any competition they enter, even if opponents don’t necessarily believe how small they are.
“Some of them didn’t believe we were a 1A school,” he said. “When they see our numbers, they assume we must be from a bigger school. They also don’t believe it when we tell them how young we are.”
Before leaving Georgia, there were stops at Kennesaw State and Georgia State. There were no camps or competitions there, it was a matter of allowing students to be exposed to different campuses and for the Lions coaching staff to build relationships and contacts.
“A trip like this is about more than football,” Boulware said.
Anytime Boulware can take his players to new places or open a possible door that could possibly get them seen, earn them a scholarship or help them in terms of their education down the road, he said he is always going to do it.
The team then proceeded to the University of Alabama for an individual camp. Again, that got his players seen on a big stage but also gave them a pretty big life experience.
“Anytime they have the chance to hear Nick Saban speak, that’s obviously a big deal,” he said.
So all that was great, but Boulware said the actual travel itself was also beneficial. When players spend three days together in the cramped quarters of a bus or the slightly less cramped quarters of a hotel, that can’t help but force them to build chemistry.
Lewisville has a few more 7-on-7 competitions on the schedule but once those are out of the way, Boulware said he will turn his focus to 11-on-11 and real prep for the coming season. If his team continues to work hard and focuses on all the little things, he believes a late season road trip to the state title game could be in the offing.