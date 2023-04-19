The Chester County School District is hosting its first “Family Day Out” on April 22, 2023.The event will be held at the Lewisville High School stadium from 10 a.. to 2 p.m. This event was postponed from March 25, but the District is planning to hold this event on the April date “rain or shine.” The event, generously sponsored by Giti Tire and Luck Companies, is free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to attend for a day of food, fun, and entertainment.
Food trucks and local vendors will be onsite selling goods throughout the day. School district partners will be present to offer attendees services or provide information as to how their organization can assist families through food pantries, rental assistance, utility assistance, medical assistance, and substance abuse assistance. CCSD staff and volunteers will offer a series of carnival games and giveaways for children, including a limited supply of Apseed tablets. Parents will also have an opportunity to register their pre-k or kindergarten students for the upcoming school year.