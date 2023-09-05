From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
• Xavier Derrico Nichols, 42, went from court on Aug. 28.
• Carl James Barber, 37, was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense; and assault and battery third degree on Aug. 29.
• Latoya Danielle Chisholm, 34, was charged with criminal conspiracy, Common Law Conspiracy defined on Aug. 29.
• Okivia Antwon Feaster, 29, was charged contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Aug. 29.
Donald Lee Jones, 40, went from court on Aug. 29.
• Mozelle Blackmon, 55, was charged with receiving stolen goods valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 on Aug. 31.
• Miranda Nicole Sturgis, 24, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Aug. 31.
• Steven Paul Martin, 47, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Sept. 1.
• Doug Dale Hartman, 46, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on Sept. 3.
• Maurice Latrell Leonard, 46, was charged with driving under the influence second offense; driving under suspension first offense; failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance first offense; and uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense on Sept. 3.
• Jessica Marie Moul, 26, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Sept. 3.
• Christopher Douglas West, 36, was charged with disorderly conduct on Sept. 3.