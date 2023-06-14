McClure grave

Photo taken from video made in April 2023, near the McClure / Gaston grave-sites. Mary's grave (seen briefly) is the smaller stone located next to the large granite marker of her brother and sister-in-law, John and Esther Waugh Gaston.

Dear Editor:

Another Memorial Day has come and gone. Mary McClure, had she been alive today would have most definitely attended the observance in town.