Dear Editor:
Another Memorial Day has come and gone. Mary McClure, had she been alive today would have most definitely attended the observance in town.
Mary Gaston McClure born 1712, died 1802, the eighty-nine, ninety-year-old laid to rest Burnt Meeting House Cemetery, Chester County, established 1755. The widower, mother of seven children, four sons (William, John, James and Hugh) and three daughters (Mary, Martha and Margaret Olive)., husband James passed away 1770.
Son John, one Revolutionary War researcher out of Texas tells us, " Had he made it through the war, John McClure’s name would likely draw equal fame and respect as the nation’s most celebrated southern patriots."
While John and others were off fighting the war? Their families (patriots all) stayed home in support of that same war. Some by caring for the wounded, others by supplying the soldiers with whatever was needed. Family members were severely punished for doing so. Two occasions come to mind.
It is written. "She (Mary Gaston McClure) was struck by the flat of a Tory's (British loyalists) sword while molding bullets out of her pewter vessels for the South Carolina troops." Mary's son James, one of three, would suffer a far worse fate for the same offense.
The history tells us. James McClure, caught in the act of melting down pewter plates for rifle balls. After plundering the McClure home the British, their supporters, took James and his friend Ned Martin prisoner. Made their way to the house of Bratton in York District. Once at Colonel Bratton’s plantation, the captors placed their prisoners in a corn-crib until morning, where they were to be hanged the following day.
As soon as the British, the Tories, rode away, seventy-eight-year-old Mary McClure dispatched her twenty-four-year-old daughter Mary "in all haste" to carry the news of the outrage she had suffered and the captivity of the young men.
John McClure and others struck out immediately to try and catch up with the captors before morning. What follows (known as "Hucks Defeat" 2023) happened next.
Christian Huck (1747/48-1780) was a Loyalist soldier from Philadelphia during the American Revolutionary War. Huck’s death July 1780 and the rout of his troops marked the first-time backcountry (some Chester County) men had successfully challenged any units of Cornwallis’s regular army.
John McClure’s motivation in attacking Huck may have been the rescue of his brother or retribution for the plundering of his family home, but the result was a major boost in morale for the Patriots of the south. He soon found his company growing rapidly and the Chester Militia became one of the core regiments of Thomas Sumter’s partisan army.
John McClure and his four nephews the Gaston brothers would die the following month, August 1780. Perish as result of wounds suffered during the Battle of Hanging Rock down Lancaster / Kershaw County way. John McClure’s grave-site, as of this writing, remains unknown. Mary's grave marker at Burnt Meeting is amongst the smallest.
John Massey
Chester