“Shoot for the moon…even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.”
You’ve probably heard or seen the quote and it’s a good one. Essentially, it’s saying that no aspiration is too big and that if you work to achieve greatness, good things will happen to you, even if you don’t quite get where you hoped you would.
After this weekend, we have taken that saying much more literally.
On Saturday, a poetry festival, book release and big community gathering were held on the ground of historic Brainerd Institute in honor of the 100th birthday of Chester-born Vivian Ayers Allen.
You can call her a lot of things, including a Pulitzer nominee, an artist, an author, a cultural activist, a historian…or you can use the moniker she chose, that being “transcendent space poet.” All are accurate and any apply.
She famously wrote of traveling to cities where skyscrapers stretched as high up as Jack’s beanstalk, but of longing to return “to the old home site.”
Brainerd, originally a school for former enslaved persons and the school from which she graduated in 1939, is essentially that old home site.
The majestic oaks under which she walked as a girl seem to stretch up as high as those tall buildings in urban environs she spoke of.
It is bucolic, with vividly green grass and some of the tallest hills in the area.
The history is palpable and the inspiration it provides is powerful. It is the home of “open fields” workshops that feature dancing, art, music and poetry.
That was Ayers Allen’s vision for the property when her daughter (Phylicia Rashad, who was on hand this weekend) purchased the property 25 years ago.
She wanted it to be for the people of Chester, she wanted it to be a creative petri dish and she wanted it to be a beacon of literacy.
That’s something Rashad was sure to highlight during Saturday’s festivities. Her mother is obviously recognized for her art, but she is also noted for her intellect.
Literacy is important and education is important because once you have them, they can never be stripped from you. Those tall trees need roots, the structures that reach the sky need a strong foundation and people in most any field need knowledge.
Ayers Allen’s poetry was celebrated by NASA and became such an important part of its history that the director of the Johnson Space Center spoke at Saturday’s event.
Learn, read, see art in everything, be true to yourself and never forget the importance of the old home place. If you do that, when you shoot for the moon, you actually land there.
The work of Vivian Ayers Allen actually did.