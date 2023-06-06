Ms. Lateace Chisholm, 37
CHESTER — Ms. Lateace Chisholm, 37, of 125 MLK Memorial Drive passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at MUSC Health Medical Center in Lancaster, S.C.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Ms. Lateace Chisholm, 37
CHESTER — Ms. Lateace Chisholm, 37, of 125 MLK Memorial Drive passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at MUSC Health Medical Center in Lancaster, S.C.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
Mr. Rehum Adolemaiu Bey, 81
CHESTER — Mr. Rehum Adolemaiu Bey, 81, formerly of 1927 Baton Rouge Road, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023, at MUSC Health Nursing Center in Chester.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.