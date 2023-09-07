On September 6, 2023, The Honorable Debra Matthews, led new volunteers, Betty Leake and Nicole Paitsel, during their oath of service as Guardians ad Litem.
The two were sworn in at Judge Matthews’ courtroom at Chester County Family Court.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
On September 6, 2023, The Honorable Debra Matthews, led new volunteers, Betty Leake and Nicole Paitsel, during their oath of service as Guardians ad Litem.
The two were sworn in at Judge Matthews’ courtroom at Chester County Family Court.
This newly appointed Guardians ad Litem joins other dedicated community members who have been trained and are advocating for foster children in the Family Court system. The primary purpose of each Guardian ad Litem (GAL) is to represent the best interests of the child during the court proceedings.
“A Guardian ad Litem advocates for children who are involved in abuse and neglect cases that require court involvement from DSS,” said Chester County GAL Director Estelle Stevenson.
This requires each GAL to see the child monthly and interview other people who have contact with the child. The GAL must also determine what the child would like to happen and the child’s immediate safety. The GAL then reports this information to the Family Court judge at scheduled hearings, along with a recommendation on the best course of action for the child.
All applicants for the GAL program will undergo a background and reference check, then will be given special training. Volunteers come from all walks of life and professions. Experience with human services or the law is not necessary.
Currently, with the swearing in of these two new volunteers, the Chester County program has five Guardians. Stevenson said the program is always looking for more volunteers to become Guardians ad Litem.
To become a Guardian, an applicant has to be 18 years of age, be able to pass a background check and complete 30 hours of GAL training. The training is free, and the program offers flex learning, which includes some online training and some court observation time.
New Guardian Betty Leake said she became a GAL because she was previously a foster parent and as her foster child aged out of the system, he said “the one person that as consistent in his life was his Guardian ad Litem, and so, as a way to give back, because he is near and dear to my heart, I decided to be a Guardian ad Litem,” she said.
Nicole Paitsel said becoming a GAL goes along with the idea of “taking care of the least of these in our community, and those are our children. Somebody has to advocate for them,” she said.
For more information on how you can become a volunteer Guardian ad Litem, contact Estelle Stevenson at (803)587-3648 or email estelle.stevenson@childadvocate.sc.gov or Lindsey Loparo at (803)206-0640 or email lindsey.loparo@childadvocate.sc.gov. You can also visit GAL.SC.GOV.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.