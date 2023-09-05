For the second straight year, the scheduled football game between Great Falls and Scott’s Branch was not played.

The contest was supposed to be the home opener for the Red Devils after opening at Heathwood Hall and at Lee Central, but on Wednesday, the Eagles informed them they would be unable to travel up for the game. The reason cited was weather fallout related to Hurricane Idalia. Great Falls Athletic Director Josh Jennings tried to line up a replacement game, but was unable to do so.