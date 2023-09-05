For the second straight year, the scheduled football game between Great Falls and Scott’s Branch was not played.
The contest was supposed to be the home opener for the Red Devils after opening at Heathwood Hall and at Lee Central, but on Wednesday, the Eagles informed them they would be unable to travel up for the game. The reason cited was weather fallout related to Hurricane Idalia. Great Falls Athletic Director Josh Jennings tried to line up a replacement game, but was unable to do so.
“Unfortunately, we were unable to find a new opponent for Friday night’s home football game,” he announced on social media while adding the scheduled B team game against Whitmire was still on for Thursday.
Last year, Great Falls made the 90-minute-plus trip to Summerton to face Scott’s Branch, only to arrive and find no officials. The host school had failed to enter the game into the South Carolina High School League’s arbiter website, which is required to obtain a referee crew. After waiting for more than half an hour, Scott’s Branch forfeited, which officially gave Great Falls a 2-0 win. Once again, the record reflects a victory for the Red Devils (now 1-2 on the year) via a 2-0 win.
The team will return to the field on Friday at Columbia. The team’s home debut is now slated for Sept. 16 against the Hickory Hawks. The team only had four scheduled home games originally and that number is now down to three.
They play Hickory, then get C.A. Johnson at home on Oct. 6 in a region matchup and Lewisville the following week on Oct. 13.