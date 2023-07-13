Jobseekers in Chester County had two chances recently to contact some regional employers and see what the state Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) had to offer them as the SCWorks Career Coach and a lot of the DEW resources were parked outside of the Chester County Library and later in the day, the Chester Aquatics and Fitness Center.
Employers and resources like the SC Department of Corrections, Giti Tire, SunFiber, the City of Chester Fire Department, the SCDOT and Chester County Adult Education lined the hall at the Fitness Center to meet with prospective jobseekers.
DEW Executive Director William Floyd III said the two-location event was part of DEW’s outreach to the rural communities on the SC@Work Road Trip, a collaboration between the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW), SC Works, partner agencies, and state employers.
“What we’re doing is running a special job fair that is rural-focused. As part of our initiative this year, we realized that the rural communities are essential to us at the state being able to fulfill the needs of employment that we have.
“So this year we have identified six areas in our state that are predominantly rural. We started in the Pee Dee region, we went to Dillon, Marion and Marlboro counties. We are in the second lap of the Road Trip; we are going to Fairfield County later in the week,” Floyd said.
He said the job fair had local employers, “big, little and in-between,” and state employers. Community partners were also on hand to provide services, including the Upper Midlands Rural Healthcare Network (UMRHN).
Floyd said transportation can often be a part of the puzzle that keeps people from finding and getting jobs.
“This is our opportunity to connect jobseekers with jobs. In rural counties in particular, there are often some sort of barriers to work,” he pointed out, “So we’re coming to the jobseekers.”
Floyd said this is the first phase of DEW’s rural initiate, and they will roll out another phase reaching out to jobseekers in the future.