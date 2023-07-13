Jobseekers in Chester County had two chances recently to contact some regional employers and see what the state Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) had to offer them as the SCWorks Career Coach and a lot of the DEW resources were parked outside of the Chester County Library and later in the day, the Chester Aquatics and Fitness Center.

Employers and resources like the SC Department of Corrections, Giti Tire, SunFiber, the City of Chester Fire Department, the SCDOT and Chester County Adult Education lined the hall at the Fitness Center to meet with prospective jobseekers.