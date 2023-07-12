On April 18th, 2023, Chester Healthcare Foundation awarded Horse “N” Around Therapeutic Riding Center $5000 to provide financial assistance for equine-assisted therapy to children who are Chester County, South Carolina residents. This funding is intended to provide the use of our horses in a treatment session one time a week for four months. The funds awarded aim to increase functional independence in children with emotional, cognitive, and physical challenges.
Horse “N” Around Therapeutic Riding Center uses a farm-based approach to help increase functional independence in children with physical and cognitive challenges. Physical, cognitive, social, and emotional improvement are reached through outdoor play, nature exploration, farm work, and much more. Our horses serve as a treatment tool within our program to facilitate functional progress with our clients. Utilizing our unique outdoor environment allows Horse N Around Therapeutic Riding Center to take clinic-based occupational therapy to an entirely new level.