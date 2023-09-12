Tibi Czentye mug

Tibi Czentye to run for Senate District 17

Tibi Czentye, local business owner and family man has announced his run for the South Carolina State Senate in District 17. With the goal of restoring prosperity, hope, and the American Dream for all South Carolinians, Tibi is committed to serving this district and the entire state with special focus on freedom and economic opportunity.