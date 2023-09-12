Tibi Czentye to run for Senate District 17
Tibi Czentye, local business owner and family man has announced his run for the South Carolina State Senate in District 17. With the goal of restoring prosperity, hope, and the American Dream for all South Carolinians, Tibi is committed to serving this district and the entire state with special focus on freedom and economic opportunity.
“As a longtime member of the local business community, I have seen firsthand the ways in which our state needs a renewed emphasis on prosperity for all,” said Tibi. “I’m honored to run to represent the values of this community in Columbia.”
Tibi escaped from the Socialist Dictatorship in Romania, then escaped from a labor camp in Yugoslavia, and walked across Europe, risking his life to create a better one for his family. He applied for political asylum in the United States and arrived in this country in 1991.
He and his wife started their American life with two suitcases, two children, no English, and God. They went to California where Tibi learned English, worked three jobs per day for five years and after that, started his own business. But slowly California’s slide into socialism began to look like Romania. After 18 years in California the Czentyes “escaped” from socialism again and moved to South Carolina where they have been very happy Southerners for 14 years.
“I am proud,” Tibi says, in his lingering accent, "because I accomplished the American Dream. I become citizen, my family is free, my two boys created their own families, I have six grandchildren, and my business is doing good. But after the Biden administration took over, I started to be very concerned about the future of my children and grandchildren and of course the future of our country. My only choice is to continue to fight for our freedom and for a better life for everyone in my state, community, and country.”
Tibi loves his family, his hard-won freedom, fishing, hunting, and his Lord God. He understands from a lifetime of experience that freedom must be safeguarded in every generation, and that’s why he’s running for South Carolina Senate District 17.
