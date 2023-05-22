The Chester Cotillion Club held its annual Debutante Ball at the Chester County War Memorial Building on Saturday evening, May 20, 2023. Three daughters of the Cotillion and one guest were formally presented as debutantes.
Receiving in the foyer with Mr. And Mrs. Everett Bremer Stubbs, III, president, were the other officers and board members of the Cotillion: Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Whitlock Hamilton, Sr., Vice-president, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Alexander Odom, secretary, Mr. And Mrs. Patrick Edmund Young, treasurer, Mr. And Mrs. Zachary Daniel Hucks, Mr. And Mrs. James Madison McCrorey, Jr., Mr. And Mrs. Peter Gordon Skidmore, Sr., Mrs. Sally Ann Crocker, Ms. Katherine Fischer, & Mr. William Lee Davidson Marion.
Each debutante wore the traditional white gown and carried a hand tied bouquet of open pink roses wrapped in silk ribbon.
Master of Ceremonies for the evening was Mr. Patrick Whitlock Hamilton, Sr., the senior marshal for the 2023 Cotillion Ball was Mr. Donald Alexander Odom and ribbon marshals were Mr. Peter Gordon Skidmore, Sr., Mr. Zachary Daniel Hucks, Mr. James Madison McCrorey, Jr., and Mr. Jarrett Logan Bagley.
The daughters presented were:
Miss Addie McBrayer Amos, a student at the University of South Carolina, Columbia, is the daughter of Mr. And Mrs. William Nash of Edgemoor, SC. She was presented by her father. Her Marshal was Mr. Braeden Walker Early of Midlothian, VA. Escort was Mr. James Preston Burnette of Rock Hill, SC.
Miss Ashley Lawson Flynn, a student at Presbyterian College, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chriss Hanson Flynn, Jr., of Richburg, SC. She was presented by her father. Her Marshal was Mr. Chris’s Hanson Flynn, III, of Richburg, SC. Her escorts were Mr. Nicolas Riley Rachels of Chester, SC, and Mr. Ashton Johnson Shannon of Chester, SC.
Miss Morgan Marie Stone, a student at Charleston Southern University, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Dudley Stone of Chester, SC. She was presented by her father. Her marshal was Mr. William Hugh Stone of Chester, SC. Escort was Mr. Nolan Lloyd Rachels of Chester, SC.
The guests presented were:
Miss Isabella Fields Ross is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Karl Ross, Sr. of Chapin, SC. She was presented by Mr. Patrick Edmund Young of Chester, SC. Her escort was Mr. David Karl Ross, Jr., of Chapin, SC.
The debutantes were honored at the annual tea at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Gordon Skidmore, Sr. In Chester, SC, and hosted by the director of the debutantes, Mrs. Dana Brooke Hamilton, and the ladies of the Cotillion Board. They were also honored at a dinner hosted by the parents of the debutantes at the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Evans Nash of Edgemoor, SC.
On the evening of the ball, each debutante entered the room through an arch covered with Southern smilax, tulle, lights, and flanked with Boston ferns. Following the presentation, the father-daughter dance signaled the beginning of an evening of dancing with music furnished by “Threshold Band.”