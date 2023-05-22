The Chester Cotillion Club held its annual Debutante Ball at the Chester County War Memorial Building on Saturday evening, May 20, 2023. Three daughters of the Cotillion and one guest were formally presented as debutantes.

Receiving in the foyer with Mr. And Mrs. Everett Bremer Stubbs, III, president, were the other officers and board members of the Cotillion: Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Whitlock Hamilton, Sr., Vice-president, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Alexander Odom, secretary, Mr. And Mrs. Patrick Edmund Young, treasurer, Mr. And Mrs. Zachary Daniel Hucks, Mr. And Mrs. James Madison McCrorey, Jr., Mr. And Mrs. Peter Gordon Skidmore, Sr., Mrs. Sally Ann Crocker, Ms. Katherine Fischer, & Mr. William Lee Davidson Marion.

