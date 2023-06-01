The following jurors have been summoned for General Sessions Court the week of Monday, June 12, 2023. All jurors MUST call 803-377-1562 on Friday, June 9, 2023 after 6 p.m. to check their reporting status BEFORE coming to the courthouse. Jurors will report to the Chester County Courthouse at 140 Main St. to appear before The Honorable Judge B. Alex Hyman. Be advised that the list that follows is correct unless the juror has already been excused by the Clerk of Court’s office. If you have any questions concerning jury duty, please call the Clerk of Court’s office at 803-385-2605.
Blackstock:
Karen H. Lewis, William C. Shepherd, Milina S. Simpson and Pamela T. Sweet.
Catawba:
Angela M. Anderson, Brian G. Good, Daniel L. Gowen and Michael A. Leopard.
Chester:
Sherry M. Ammons, Ky’vin D. Anderson, Jarod A. Blanks, Pierre A. Bowser, Jaelan Boyd, Thaddeus J. Brooks, Shirley R. Brown, Gilbert A. Burgess, Jerry L. Burton Sr., Rosetta Campbell, Claudia J. Cash, Danny D. Clayton, Savana J. Cleveland, Eric W. Cochran, Kenneth L. Davis Jr., James R. Deas, Jane B. Dover, Katherine T. Edwards, Donna A. Faulkenberry, Kattah V. Feaster, Lorenzo J. Foster Jr., Catherine A. Frederick, Thomas H. Glenn, Jordan M. Green, Quatavious M. Griffin, Christopher Halley, Hicks S. Halsey, Lucinda B. Harris, Pamela R. Hinson, Larry D. Hoopaugh, Rebecca C. Hutto, Sharhonda O. James, Malik D. Jennings, Daniel C. Judd, Courtney L. Keener, Anthony E. Lancaster, Doris T. Lann, Olin R. Lewis, Dana N. Lightner, Karen R. Lindsay, Matthew N. Lindsey, Debra G. Mancarella, Maryellen Markins, Daryl L. McClurkin, Jasmine C. McCree, Jer’aerial K. McCullough, Joshua S. McCutcheon, Joe W. McMahan Jr., Tammy R. Mixon, Cleveland H. Murphy, Frank Murray Jr., Evan R. Nathan, Hanna Nunnery, Luis R. Pabon, Kendra M. Patton, Jennifer Pipia, Lamont D. Powell, Cristyn E. Reynolds, Susan M. Riegger, Porsha C. Riley, Ian Rochon, James Rouse, Corey D. Shrewsberry, Riley A. Simpson, Erica D. Smith, Anita T. Springs, Sandra C. Strong, Acacia Q. Suber, Melissa M. Sweetman, Spencer Anthony Taylor, Henry P. Terry Jr., Olivia Vess, Heather L. Wade, Kendric R. Wherry, Charlton R. Whisonant, Charles R. Wilkes, Julia S. Williams, James O. Worthy and Candace R. Wright.
Edgemoor:
Addie M. Amos, Rorie J. Amos, Brenda E. Ashley, Zachary T. Bourque, Casey W. Clark, Christopher P. Cope, Blakely D. Elliott, Kenneth L. Fleetwood, Likethia Douglas Graham, Dorothy P. Grooms, Timothy A. McCarthy, Sarah E. Munks, Stacy M. Pace, Henry A. Pease and Drecco K. Robinson.
Fort Lawn:
Ashley N. Bellavance, Glenda K. Black, Christina J. Blanton, Roy S. Carter, Russell S. Carter, Timothy B. Comer, Ob Crawford, Ella S. Faulkner, Heather L. Faulkner, Dylan R. Holloway, Theresa A. Hoverson, Shaniya S. McCray, Frances E. Moree, Dominick L. Noviello, Michael T. Robinson, Viola C. Robinson, Patrick S. Rogers, Thomas D. Smith, Arkia N. Stroud, Maloree A. Wheeler and Lisa W. Williams.
Great Falls:
Christopher A. Cornwell, Monquita L. Emerson, Laurens W. Fort III, Adrian S. Glover, Shawn E. Grignon, Markeisha M. Holmes, Chad E. Johnson, Roddy K. Leonhardt, Mariah D. Mason, Michael Mediate, Nina D. Mielke, Barbara F. Price, Pamela Y. Temple and Lindsey E. Trent.
Richburg:
Johannes Alegra, Eli V. Beard, Leah H. Church, Jeffrey M. Fleming, Belinda D. Gee, Laurie C. Lewis, Leonard J. Sommers Jr., Brenda L. Torrence, Phyllis M. Williams and Rosemary M. Young.
Rock Hill:
Jimmi L. Adkins, Kay H. Greenwood, Christopher T. Orlowski and Rebecca L. Reese.