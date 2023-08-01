The City of Chester will spend $300,000 on a new HVAC system for the Aquatics and Fitness Center, but one council member voted against the move and will oppose all spending on the facility for the foreseeable future.
In a recent meeting of Chester City Council, Public Works Director Reggie McBeth told the council the pool area at the recreation headquarters was in serious need of repair. Not doing so could “add to existing problems with moisture and put into question other things we have going on there,” he said.
The Council delayed a vote at that June meeting, though, as Mayor Carlos Williams said various entities had previously indicated they would be willing to help with such expenditures and we wanted to check with them.
The issue came back up last week, but before a vote took place, Councilwoman Tabatha Strother expressed frustration about the building and the way the City has chosen to approach it.
Chester City Council was gifted the building by the Upper Palmetto YMCA after it closed the Chester County branch of the Y. That occurred before Strother was elected to serve.
“There was no plan when Council accepted the building and there is still no strategic plan for fixing what needs fixing,” she said. “There is still no plan in writing to say ‘This is what we’re going to do to encourage people to support it, this is what we’re going to do to get the building fixed and this is the mount of money we will spend.”
During an earlier discussion on an unrelated matter, Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd had mentioned that she was acting on behalf of her constituents and had to do what she believed was best for the City as a whole.
“You said you had to do what was best for the city, well me too,” she said, noting that until a comprehensive plan was in writing, she would not be voting to spend any additional funds on the building.
There was then discussion that various entities had expressed interest in offering financial support but backed off in some cases because of the building’s appearance and in others because the City had not set up a 501c3 to accept donations.
Councilwoman Danielle Hughes said the City had been through three administrators and multiple recreation directors since taking on the building, which has added to the problems.
“We are developing new strategies and ideas,” she said, noting collaborations with Chester High School and AAU teams.
Councilman David Claytor said he did not think the HVAC system could wait much longer. Doing so could lead to further damage. While outside contributions would be nice, he didn’t think the gamble of waiting any longer to save a few dollars was worth it.
Ultimately, the Council voted 7-1 (with Strother casting the lone dissenting vote) to appropriate $300,000 in unspent federal ARPA funds for the purchase of the new HVAC system.