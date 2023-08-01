The City of Chester will spend $300,000 on a new HVAC system for the Aquatics and Fitness Center, but one council member voted against the move and will oppose all spending on the facility for the foreseeable future.

In a recent meeting of Chester City Council, Public Works Director Reggie McBeth told the council the pool area at the recreation headquarters was in serious need of repair. Not doing so could “add to existing problems with moisture and put into question other things we have going on there,” he said.