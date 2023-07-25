When you are trying to stop advancing forces, it helps to have a big Tank.
For the second straight year, Chester High graduate and current South Carolina State Bulldog Octaveon “Tank” Minter has been named a second-team All-MEAC selection. The 280-pound junior defensive tackle recorded 18 tackles, two tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks in eight games last season. He was a second-team All-Conference selection after his freshman campaign during which he racked up 23 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble.