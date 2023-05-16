GF Middle

Great Falls Middle School

Great Falls Elementary fifth graders who were on their way to becoming sixth graders and entering the Great Falls Middle/High complex recently took a field trip to their new school. While at the new school they received some motivational bracelets, but apparently, some had messages that were inappropriate for school.

Great Falls Elementary Principal Dr. Tammy Taylor said in a letter to parents posted Monday evening, ‘I am reaching out to you this evening to apologize that some of your children may have received a bracelet that contained inappropriate messaging. Great Falls High School’s administration has been made aware that this bracelet — was distributed to some of our students ... and has profusely apologized for this oversight.’

