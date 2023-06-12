Chester County Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested a suspect in the June 9th shooting at Back Gate Street in the Gayle in Chester County.
According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Back Gate Street in the Gayle community about 11:40 a.m. in reference to a shooting incident. First responders were on scene when deputies arrived and informed them that the victim was lying in a doorway of a residence. The name of the victim and what appears to be the location of the wound are redacted from the incident report. Arrest warrants indicate there were witnesses to the incident. The person shot was pronounced dead by the time the deputies arrived. SLED crime scene agents investigated, along with Chester County Sheriff's Office and the Chester County Coroner’s Office.