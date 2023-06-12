From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Joshua Kyle Brunet, 34, was charged with trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request on June 5.
- Brandon Lamont Cauthen Jr., 37, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol on June 5.
- Marquavious Raja Williams, 31, was charged with assault and battery second degree on June 5.
- Anna Mikeilya Hardin, 21, was charged with assault and battery third degree on June 6.
- Matthew Boyce Funderburg, 36, was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature on June 7.
- Jeremy Green, 31, was charged with assault and battery second degree; malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less; and malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 on June 7.
- Thomas Love, 31, was charged with disorderly conduct on June 7.
- Deterrius Jamal McClurkin, 31, was charged with disorderly conduct on June 7.
- Stephen Raymond Sloan Jr., 44, was charged with abuse of vulnerable adult and violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on June 7.
- David Banks Hensley, 40, was picked up on bench warrants for driving under suspension first offense, driving under the influence first offense and contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on June 8.
- Zidanie Richards, 24, was charged with possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more on June 8.
- Jose Ismal Solivan, 32, was picked up on a bench warrant for simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on June 8.
- Karall Tamichael Dixon Sr., 38, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on June 9.
- Perrion Louis Foster, 37, was charged with disorderly conduct on June 9.
- Jonathon D. Snider, 30, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; driving without a license first offense; operating a vehicle on the highway without registration and license due to delinquency; operating a vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate; uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense; improper or defective tail lights; and driving under the influence first offense on June 10.
- Samuel Eugene Tucker, 43, was charged with disorderly conduct on June 10.
- Quederrius Laquan Gladney, 27, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on June 11.
- Lesharah Johnson, 42, was charged with trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request on June 12.