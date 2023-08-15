It only seemed like Great Falls let it all hang out Friday night.
The Red Devils made a big statement in the Chester County Football Jamboree, blowing out Thornwell Charter 40-0 in one half of action while piling up more than 370 yards of offense. Still, with the games that count starting this week and with Great Falls and Thornwell scheduled to meet in the regular season, new Red Devils Coach Brian Kane said his team really didn’t dig very deep into the playbook.
“That is only a small part of our offense,” Kane said. “We didn’t want to show too much.”
Great Falls set the tone very early. On the opening play, quarterback TreMaine Caldwell lofted long fade pass to receiver Ty Bell who made the catch and kept his feet inbounds for a 30-yard gain. On the next play, Caldwell rolled out, weaved his way through traffic and went 40 yards for a touchdown.
The Great Falls defense caused and recovered a fumble on Thornwell’s first play from scrimmage. Two plays later running back Jaylyn Sanders bulled his way into the end zone for another score.
After a three-and-out by Thornwell, Great Falls mounted a four-play, 80-yard drive, with Sanders logging two carries for 25 yards, Bell hauling in an 18-yard pass and Zaquan Talford capping it off with a 40-yard touchdown strike from Caldwell.
Sanders did all the damage on the next Great Falls march, with three carries covering 20, 18 and 34 yards. The last of those was a 34-yarder straight between the tackles on which he flattened a pair of would-be tacklers.
Bell scored a late rushing touchdown and Talford had a 75-yarder on the last play of the game. Thornwell did not muster a first down until its final drive of the contest.
“This is a great day,” Kane said. “We made a couple of mistakes here and there but the guys I expected to show out, showed out.”
In just a half of action, Caldwell was 4-of-4 passing for 109 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for 77 yards and a score. Sanders ran for 88 yards and Bell had 69 yards on three receptions.
The contest was exactly the tone-setter his team needed, Kane said, as it prepares for the start of the regular season.
Great Falls will be among the first teams to open the 2023 campaign as the Red Devils play Monday night at Heathwood Hall.