Devils pic

Quarterback TreMaine Caldwell runs for a big gain during Friday’s jamboree win.

 BY MARK Dell’Aquilla

It only seemed like Great Falls let it all hang out Friday night.

The Red Devils made a big statement in the Chester County Football Jamboree, blowing out Thornwell Charter 40-0 in one half of action while piling up more than 370 yards of offense. Still, with the games that count starting this week and with Great Falls and Thornwell scheduled to meet in the regular season, new Red Devils Coach Brian Kane said his team really didn’t dig very deep into the playbook.