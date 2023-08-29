Great Falls wants to have Scott’s Branch seeing red this Friday, in every sense.
The Red Devils will host the Eagles Friday night in a battle of 0-2 teams looking for their first win. It will also be a “red out” with Coach Brian Kane encouraging everyone coming to the game to dress in red. Great Falls will be going with all red uniforms for the game.
“After Friday, one team will have a win and one will be 0-3,” Kane said.
Scott’s Branch has had two very tough losses, falling to Manning 50-0 and Ridge Spring-Monetta 56-0. Still, Kane said his team can’t look at those results and draw any conclusions.
“I told them, we have to put ourselves in the same boat as them. We’re both 0-2,” Kane said.
The Eagles run what Kane called “a modified, shotgun, wing” on offense and will sometimes go with a spread look during which they almost always throw the ball. They’ve shown multiple looks on defense but Kane is betting they’ll throw a 4-4 look at his team.
Great Falls improved from game one to game two, but had one rough six-minute patch that really hurt them late in the second quarter. Some mistakes (turnovers, poor tackling and missed assignments) led to a three-score outburst for Lee Central that pretty much sunk Great Falls’ chances. It was a 6-6 game up to that point and a 6-0 game the rest of the way.
“We have the talent to play better, we just have to execute,” he said.
A big part of that will be maintaining poise and composure on offense, he said. He wants a sense of urgency but doesn’t want players to panic or “freak out” when the ball doesn’t bounce their way. Defensively, he just wants to keep contain and make sure that his team is following through on proper tackling techniques. If they can do that, Friday could be a red-letter day for Great Falls.
Kickoff Friday is set for 7:30 at Great Falls.