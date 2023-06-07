News Briefs
Beekeepers Association
The Chester County Beekeepers Association meets the third Thursday of each month (except July and December) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Market Building, 116 Columbia St. The mission is to encourage the study and advancement of apiculture in Chester County. The association promotes the benefits of honeybees and beekeeping to anyone interested. All are welcome to join.
Bingo held every Thursday
CURES For Chester will hold Bingo every Thursday at 6 p.m. at 125 Main St., Chester. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee is $13 for 15 games of Bingo. Jackpots are up to $550 and hot dogs will be sold. CURES For Chester is a non-profit organization.
Workout sessions at Gaston Farm
Weekly workout sessions will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Gaston Farm Equestrian Center, 2717 Gaston Farm Road, Chester. The cost will be $10 per session. Call or text 803-374-6255 to reserve a spot.
S.L. Finley Restoration Association ID sessions
The S.L. Finley Restoration Association will hold identification sessions the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Finley High School building, 112 Caldwell St.
Veteran caregivers
Citizens of Chester County, if you are a caregiver of a veteran or assist a veteran to go to his doctor’s appointments, take his trash off or take him to the grocery store, you can get recognition for your voluntary hours. Contact Roxann James with the Chester Chapter 19 James D. Wessinger Chapter, Disabled American Veterans at 803-370-2161 for details.
Veterans assistance
The Chester County Veterans Affairs Office is here to support and help veterans. The office can assist them by filling out forms, paperwork and answering questions to help veterans and their dependents. There are also benefits for surviving spouses.
There are several organizations for veterans that meet monthly, including DAV and American Legion.
The DAV meets every second Monday of the month at 5 p.m. and the American Legion meets every third Tuesday at 6:00 p.m., both at 623 Baseball Alley, Chester.
Several organizations provide supportive services for veterans, including:
- Alston Wilkes Society (Terrance Thompson), 803-799-2490 or 803-704-5838. Website: alstonwilkessociety.org.
- S.C. Employment Works (Lynda Burke), 803-328-3881. Website: jobs.scworks.org.
- Heroes and Horses (Beth Gaston), 803-3074-6255. Email: bethgaston@stridesofstrength.org.
- Big Red Barn, Blythewood, S.C. 803-716-9097. Email: info@thebigredbarnretreat.org.
- One80 Place of Charleston, 843-723-9477; and of Columbia, 803-737-8357. Website: one80place.org.
- Veterans Bridge Home (Bil Marsh), 855-425-8838. Website: veteransbridgehome.org.
There are several veterans nursing homes around South Carolina, including:
- Richard M. Campbell State Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson, S.C. (864-261-6734).
- Veterans Victory House in Walterboro, S.C. (843-538-3000).
- E. Roy Stone Jr. Veterans Pavilion in Columbia, S.C. (803-737-5301).
- Veteran Village State Veterans Home in Florence, S.C. (843-444-1776).
- Palmetto Patriots Home in Gaffney, S.C. (864-649-2000).
The Chester County Veterans Affairs Office is located at 154 Main St., Chester, in the Memorial Building. Call 803-385-6157 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office requests that you make an appointment to be seen to prevent any spread of illness.
Virtual coding club at library
Youth ages nine to 13 are invited to join the Chester County Library on an adventure exploring the wonderful world of computer coding! The library hosts its Virtual Coding Club from 4 to 5 p.m. every third Tuesday on Google Meet. Youth will create their own video games during these monthly meetings. To register, call the Main Library at 803-377-8145.
S.L. Finley Association seeks information
The S.L. Finley Restoration Association needs your help identifying the graduates, attendees and staff of the images of unidentified persons on our Facebook page, S.L. Finley Restoration Association. Please check the pictures online and if you find someone you know, leave a comment and we will be sure that identification is added. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.
Library has Park Passports
The Chester County Library has S.C. State Park Passports available for checkout. The Park Passport allows you free admission to all 47 state parks in South Carolina. Take a pass for a day trip or a weekend long adventure. If you’re interested, call the Chester Main Library at 803-377-8145 to reserve a passport today.
CURES for Chester offers home programs
CURES For Chester is an Employer of Loan Packagers for the USDA Rural Development 502 Single Family Home Loan. If you are interested in purchasing or building a home through this program, contact Brenda Y. Warren, Certified Loan Packager, at 803-444-1252.
Fort Lawn Homelessness Prevention
The Fort Lawn Homelessness Prevention Program is looking for people who may need assistance with rent, utilities, or food. Applicants must live in the Fort Lawn, Edgemoor/Lando, or Richburg zip code areas. To make an appointment, call 803-209-0538 or 803-872-4491. A Food Pantry is also open during the week.
Girl Scouts of S.C. Mountains to Midlands
Girl Scouts are now meeting virtually and safely in person. Learn more at www.gssc-mm.org.
Brooklyn Center
The Brooklyn Center, 331 Ashford St., Chester, is available to rent for various activities for a donation of $25 per hour. Call Columbus Pendergrass at 379-1635 for more information.
Acacia Lodge 32 meetings
Acacia Lodge #32 PHA meets the second and fourth Thursdays at the S.L. Finley Building, 112 Caldwell St., in Chester.
Finley Restoration Association meetings
The S.L. Finley Restoration Association meets every second Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Finley Center, 112 Caldwell St., Chester. The public is invited to attend. Masks are required.
Christ Central crochet, knitting
Christ Central Ministries offers free crochet and knitting classes from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 125 Hudson St., Chester. Anyone interested is invited to stop by for learning and fellowship.
Internet hotspots at Chester Library
Check out the Internet today! Borrow a hotspot today from the Chester County Library. The Chester County Library has hotspots available for checkout. These devices are filtered.
If you have questions, call the Chester Main Library at 803-377-8145. The Kajeet Smartspots are part of the Homework Help Center Broadband Expansion Project established in 2020 with Cares Act funding that the S.C. State Library received. They are part of the AccessSC project.
Library resources
The Chester County Library has eBooks and audiobooks available for download. Call 803-377-8145 for more information.