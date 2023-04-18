Carlos Lemontez Boulware, 40
CHESTER — Carlos Lemontez Boulware, 40, of 551 Second St. passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Chester.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
COLUMBIA — Horace Johnson, 70, formerly of Chester, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
CHESTER — Geraldine Hill, 67, of 112 Hayes St. passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, at her home.
The family will receive friends at the home.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.
OXON HILL, Md. — Sankkia Lashuna Hall, formerly of Chester, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Maryland.
The family will receive friends at the home of her mother, Maggie H. Pendergrass, 544 Sunrise Blvd., Chester.
Arrangements will be announced later by King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.