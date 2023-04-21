When it comes to looking for a job, creating a resume, learning how to handle finances or taking part in a successful job interview, graduating seniors at Chester High School just found a little piece of luck.
Luck Stone, that is.
Executives and associates from Luck Companies in cooperation with Chester High’s Global Development Career Facilitator Latisha Gray, Roseburg Forest Products and Founders Federal, put on what you might call a career skills seminar recently for the Chester High Class of ‘23, who will be on their own and maybe enter in the world of work in about a month or so.
Lindsay Hart, with Community Engagement with Luck Companies, said there’s value in a workshop such as this that has its goal what Luck Companies says in their motto: Igniting Human Potential.
“That begins with our youth. We want to ensure this rising group of seniors is well set up on their path, whether that be through college or straight into a career.
“We want to make sure they have resume-building skills, interview skills and we’re touching on financial literacy,” she said.
Career Facilitator Latisha Gray said, “We’re preparing the students for life after high school with a workshop on resumes, how to do a job interview and we want to teach them about budgeting and the importance of having good credit established,” she said.
“We’re also gifting all of the seniors with a free professional headshot, so when they leave, they’ll have that, whether they go straight into college, or the workforce or the military,” Gray said.
The workshop also gives the seniors an opportunity to get comfortable talking to community leaders, such as the HR professionals and the business professionals who were holding the workshop.
In the Media Center, Founders Financial Services Representative Angel Ernandez conducted a brief financial literacy workshop.
The knowledge Ernandez imparted consisted of topics such as keeping good credit, paying bills on time and “paying yourself (i.e. putting something aside in a separate account) before you start spending money on things.
“I’m trying to let them know that name brands aren’t all that, or anything you really have to be chasing after. Name brands are just brands. Lots of time, you don’t always get what you think you are paying for,” she said.
“My goal is to give them some knowledge about financial issues, “stuff that I wish I wish I would have known when I was 18. Knowledge is power, especially financial knowledge, and even if they only take a way a piece of the info I’m giving them today, I think it will really help them as they set out into the world,” she said.
“I know there are more things on their mind right now, especially with graduation coming up, but if they take away even a sliver of what I’m telling them, it will help them later in life.”
