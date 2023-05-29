The C.H. and Anna E. Lutz Foundation made a generous donation to the Chester Cyclone Softball Program in the amount of $6,000 to provide equipment to help maintain and upkeep the playing and practice fields that are in dire need of new equipment to make the process less time consuming as well as more up to date equipment considering the “old” equipment is over 15 years old.
As far as funding goes for Softball along with all non-revenue sports (meaning each sport other than Football and Basketball since they are considered self-profit maintaining) they rely mainly on fundraising to get the money needed for equipment (such as bats, balls, catchers gear, turface, scorebooks, line up cards etc.) uniforms, and travel expenses. The CHS Athletic Booster Club does give an allotment to each non-revenue sport once a year in February, but you can imagine the cost to keep the program running and the time and sacrifice these coaches put in day after day because they love this sport and want to give each girl every opportunity to succeed.