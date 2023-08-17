Well good day again Chester, Buddy here again this week to talk about some of the incredible things dogs can sense before they happen.

Dogs are incredibly intuitive and aware of their surroundings. It is a well-established fact that dogs are intelligent creatures. They are also more aware about their surroundings as compared to humans, and can easily pick up what is going through the minds of their humans. According to some people, dogs can even sense some paranormal activity, so now you know who to call. We can even predict when someone is about to die.

We were saddened to learn that Buddy’s mama, Ruth Whitman, has passed away. Ruth will be missed by all of us here at The News & Reporter. We are publishing these weekly columns in her honor.