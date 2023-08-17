Well good day again Chester, Buddy here again this week to talk about some of the incredible things dogs can sense before they happen.
Dogs are incredibly intuitive and aware of their surroundings. It is a well-established fact that dogs are intelligent creatures. They are also more aware about their surroundings as compared to humans, and can easily pick up what is going through the minds of their humans. According to some people, dogs can even sense some paranormal activity, so now you know who to call. We can even predict when someone is about to die.
We know when our people are sad and can pick up on stress when our household is in chaos. Some people believe dogs can predict when someone is going to die or can see spirits.
One of those things would be earthquakes. Records as far back as ancient Greece tells of dogs fleeing the city of Helice before a tragic earthquake. China also has stories of dogs showing signs of distress before seismic activity. Although dogs are very much aware of their surroundings, some scientists argue that a dog’s hearing is so perceptive, they can hear rocks crumbling under the grounds surface. Some seismologists think that the dogs feel seismic activity through their paws. Either way, if a dog in an earthquake-prone area begins to act odd, the change in behavior shouldn’t be ignored.
Storms – just like with earthquakes, dogs can sense something on the horizon. Storms create an electromagnetic force dogs can sense before the storm hits. Dogs also use their amazing sense of hearing and can possibly hear the thunder rumble from several miles away. Their olfactory senses are about 100 times more sensitive than that of a human, and they most likely can smell the electrical current in the air.
Dogs can detect illness, including cancer. Humans give off faint odors of illness, such as certain cancers and diabetes. It’s too subtle for another human to detect, but with a dog’s amazing sense of smell, they may sniff out something that may be off. Researchers have found that cancer tissue releases a particular chemical that is different to normal tissue, and dogs are surprisingly good at recognizing the difference between the malignant tissue and normal tissue.
If a dog is sniffing a particular area on the owner’s body obsessively, a trip to the doctor should be in order.
With seizures, some dogs are specifically trained to be seizure alert dogs. These dogs are taught to alert their owners before an impending seizure occurs. Sometimes they even lie on top of their owners during the seizure and summon help when they can. Not all dogs are actually trained to recognize the signs of an impending seizure. They instinctively know what is going to happen, but no one knows exactly how a dog senses this.
There have also been documented reports of dogs predicting the onset of labor in pregnant women. Warning signals include dogs becoming virtual shadows of their pregnant owners the day before or the day of the onset of labor. Guesses as to how these dogs know to prepare for the new bundle of joy range from sensing the physical transition of the pregnancy or the woman giving off a “labor scent.”
Just to mention danger – dogs are highly sensitive of pheromones, which you are not aware of. This is the reason dogs can predict possible danger. They can get to know about the intention of a person we meet by sensing their subtle facial expressions and body language. Not only can dogs make you aware about any danger from a person, they are also good at detecting bombs, drugs, etc. If your dog shows an unusual dislike towards someone, he is making you aware about the potential threat that person can present to you.
We were saddened to learn that Buddy’s mama, Ruth Whitman, has passed away. Ruth will be missed by all of us here at The News & Reporter. We are publishing these weekly columns in her honor.