Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week, so let’s talk.
Did you ever drop something right in front of your nose but can’t see it? Well, if dogs wore glasses, we would all be wearing bifocals. They would be thin on the top and thick as Mason jars on the bottom.
Speaking for us dogs, we can see fairly well at a distance even in the dark, but reading the Chester News & Reporter is beyond us. Most dogs can’t focus at all on objects closer than one and a half feet away. That’s why a seemingly smart, highly sensitive dog can lose that rubber toy lying directly under his nose.
The reason for canine farsightedness lies simply right between our paws. Dogs do not have opposable thumbs like humans do, and we don’t need to be able to closely examine objects at an arm’s length. As dogs evolved, they only needed to be able to catch sight of prey at a distance and keep it in view while trying to run it down.
We don’t need to see objects as close as a paw’s length away since they are not likely to jump up and run away, nor do we need to see them clearly.
Even if dogs had 20/20 vision, we might not bother looking at objects close-up. A large portion of our brain is devoted to processing smells. We depend on our sense of smell more often than any other senses, including sight. A dog that is frantically searching for a toy that was just there a minute ago isn’t using his eyes very much. All of that head turning and jumping around is an attempt to pull in scent molecules from all directions. It’s his sense of smell, not his eyes, which will lead him to the prize, be it a treat or a toy. Finding things by smell probably isn’t as fast as seeing them clearly, but in the long run, it’s just as accurate.
Blurry vision isn’t the only reason dogs lose things that are right in front of them. Unlike our humans, dogs have a small (or not so small, depending on the breed) anatomical disadvantage: a very big nose. It’s a little like the blind spot in a car that you just can’t see around. The bigger the nose, the bigger the blind spot. This wasn’t a disadvantage in the evolutionary scheme of things. Dogs who hunted needed to know what was happening off to the sides and far in front of them. Our eyes are set far apart, which allows us to see an area that encompasses 240 degrees. Our humans, on the other hand, can see only about 180 degrees. A tennis ball or a treat may disappear when it’s right under a dog’s nose, but he will spot it in an instant when it’s off to the side.
Dogs see moving things even better. Our eyes are extremely sensitive to motion, whether from a rabbit rustling the bushes or a tennis ball rolling across the lawn. Things that are motionless, however, might as well not even be there. Dogs just can’t see them as easily.
Now that you understand that dogs will never have great eyesight, as we get older our vision may get even worse and we may need a little help finding things that, to our humans, appear to be in plain sight. Rather than waiting for our noses to kick in, you can make our toys a little more visible. Dogs don’t see colors, and the toys will stand out more clearly against the background. Choose larger toys that won’t be so easily lost between our paws. Buy toys that make noise since dogs hear much better than our humans do. We depend on our sense of hearing almost as much as our sense of smell. For older dogs especially, balls with bells inside can be a big help. Even if your dog loses sight of the ball the sound of the bell will lead him to it every time.
Our eyes contain structures called rods and cones. Rods are responsible for detecting light, and cones for detecting color. As you might expect, humans have lots of cones. Dogs have mostly rods. This is why we hardly notice colors but can see much better in the dark than our humans.
While dogs can’t read an eye chart or pick out colors, behavioral tests suggest that dogs see in shades of yellow and blue and lack the ability to see the range of colors from green to red. In other words, dogs see the colors of the world as basically yellow, blue and gray.
Since our eyesight isn’t always so good, the smellier things are the easier it is for dogs to find them. This is especially true when the scents are meaty. Rubbing that rubber ball with a piece of hot dog or wiping it with chicken broth will make it hard to miss. So as long as a toy smells, it’s as though there’s a big neon sign over it. A dog’s sense of smell is so powerful it’s almost as though we see things with our noses.
While most of us don’t have the best eyesight, Labrador Retrievers and other Retriever breeds usually have very good eyesight. They need extra sharp vision in order to see and be able to retrieve downed birds. German Shepherds and Rottweilers, on the other hand, have a genetic tendency to be short-sighted.