Ride 4 Jesus bikers

Bikers in the 2019 Ride 4 Jesus take a turn down the road on their trip to the Gateway for the Motorcycle Sunday service.

 File Photo

They say God moves in mysterious ways; Al Boyd thinks He would have traveled on a Honda motorcycle. The ever-cheerful Boyd of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Blackstock is the organizer of the annual Ride for Jesus, a gathering of motorcycle riders, veterans and others of like mind that begins on Sunday at the Fred’s parking lot in Chester and for the last couple of years, has held services at the Gateway Conference Center.

The riders will begin gathering at the Dollar General parking lot in Chester and it will be “kickstands up” at 9:30 as the riders head to the Gateway.