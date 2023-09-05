They say God moves in mysterious ways; Al Boyd thinks He would have traveled on a Honda motorcycle. The ever-cheerful Boyd of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Blackstock is the organizer of the annual Ride for Jesus, a gathering of motorcycle riders, veterans and others of like mind that begins on Sunday at the Fred’s parking lot in Chester and for the last couple of years, has held services at the Gateway Conference Center.
The riders will begin gathering at the Dollar General parking lot in Chester and it will be “kickstands up” at 9:30 as the riders head to the Gateway.
“Mount Zion began this event in 2014, and the objective was to bring people together.
As we brainstormed this thing and thought how to get all these different groups together, we hit upon three things that would be a great combination: fried chicken, Jesus and motorcycles,” Boyd recalls.
Boyd said the church members were told in the first year this event took place if there wasn’t much participation in that first year, ‘it’s okay — just hang in there’, don’t be surprised and don’t be disappointed if nobody shows up, there’s a lot of thing type of thing going on.’
“Well, the first year, we had almost 100 bikes. We were ecstatic, we had no idea we would have that many. The next year we had 200-plus motorcycles; we couldn’t get people in the church,” Boyd said.
“There were people everywhere, there were motorcycles all along the road. We had to ask the Mt. Zion membership to worship outside of the church to let the visitors in, and that still wasn’t enough room,” he said.
The event has been moved to the Gateway and has never looked back.
“God has blessed this event, because in the beginning, the intent as I was inviting people to church, they were saying ‘Al, we don’t really want to go to church — they said the look at us funny, they don’t treat us right. We come in there with our jean and our boots and some of us wear vests and chains, and the look at us funny.’
Boyd said, “when I went back to the church, they told me, ‘we’re not really sure that we want those people in our church.’
“But the church is the place for “those people”. That’s who Jesus hung out with, “those people”. He wasn’t in here where all us saved folk are, he was out with people like the bikers,” Boyd said.
Mount Zion Baptist Church has now embraced this expression of The Great Commission, Boyd said, and the church now has a motorcycle ministry, even though there is only one motorcycle (Boyd’s) in the congregation. But during the Ride for Jesus, that congregation, like the loaves and fishes, multiplies, to the benefit for all.
The Ride for Jesus has also touched on another of Boyd’s passions, as the Commander of the Chester Chapter 19 Disabled American Veterans: helping fellow soldiers. Many of the bikers who gather for the annual ride are veterans and this ride has become a gathering place for them as well. For many years up until his death, Michael “Hambone” Douglas participated in the ride, flying the black POW/MIA flag on the back of his motorcycle. Douglas routinely made the trip to place the flag at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Wall, each year.
“What makes me take a step back and what hits me hard is when I lose a veteran,” Boyd said, “I understand that everybody has got to go, but we have lost so many,” he said.
“These guys are older, and everything I am is because of them. They put me here; they molded me,” said Boyd.
Boyd will carry one of those veterans — WWII Navy Ensign Barbara Alderson, who is over 100 years old, on the back of his motorcycle this year.
Boyd said gathering for a Christian purpose like the Ride for Jesus is “designed to promote unity and harmony within the community,” and is a good way to overcome what he calls the “stigma” of being a motorcycle rider.
“Jesus would be a biker. I think He would be riding a Honda, but I have a lot of friends who think He would be riding a Harley-Davidson,” Boyd laughed.
“I think there’s no better way to fellowship than motorcycles, fried chicken and Jesus,” Boyd said.