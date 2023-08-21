A man has been arrested and charged with burglaries at two businesses the same week, among other charges.
According to a post from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, ‘The Chester County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Graham on August 17th, 2023 and charged him with the following crimes:
- Contempt of Family Court
- Burglary- 2nd Degree
- Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
- Larceny/ Grand Larceny, value more than $2000 but less than $10,000
‘In the early morning hours of August 14th and August 17th, Thomas Graham committed the crime of burglary at Sumners Deli in the Great Falls area and the Dollar General located on J A Cochran Bypass in Chester.
‘It was reported Graham stole various items, including approximately $2,500 worth of cigarettes and a sum of money.
‘Upon arrest, Thomas Graham was booked into the Chester County Detention Center.’
Bond was set at $32,250 for all charges.