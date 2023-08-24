"What's on the menu for Labor Day?" That's the annual dilemma, isn't it? As the holiday approaches, we all desire a mouthwatering feast without laborious effort. After all, the day is meant for relaxation and celebration, not endless cooking sessions, right?

Well, I've got just the recipe to make your Labor Day BBQ a breeze. Imagine a delectable dish that requires minimal time and effort, is budget-friendly, and incredibly versatile. Let me introduce you to the star of your Labor Day menu: Chicken Paillard.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.