CHESTER — Carolyn Stanford Hicklin went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023.
She was born in Chester, South Carolina on November 17, 1930, to Ethel Caroline Wall Stanford and Alfred Leland Stanford. Upon finishing Chester High School in 1949, she entered and was graduated as valedictorian, double majoring in piano and organ, from Greensboro College in Greensboro, North Carolina on June 1, 1953. Twelve days later she married her high school sweetheart, Cloud Hardin Hicklin of Richburg, South Carolina. The two enjoyed two years in Hawaii where Cloud served in the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant. Their son, Harry, was born in Hawaii. During 1957 Cloud completed his Air Force service and began pre-medical studies at the University of South Carolina followed by medical school at the Medical University of South Carolina. Carolyn taught elementary school and gave birth to Leland during Cloud’s years of study. The couple moved to Chester, South Carolina, where Cloud began a solo practice and where Jonathan was born. In 1965 the couple moved to Rock Hill where Cloud joined Medical Associates, and Carolyn heartily supported his work from home.
She celebrated others’ birthdays and anniversaries and grieved others’ loss of loved ones through sending thoughtful cards. Carolyn appreciated the United States Postal Service possibly more than any other citizen. She continued this card ministry until her late eighties.
Carolyn understood the finished work of Christ and acknowledged His Lordship on March 19, 1974, at age forty-three. After receiving His offer of new life, she gladly shared with others her faith in Him, no longer in herself or her accomplishments. She taught women in many groups, including Bible Study Fellowship and Christian Women’s Club. She was a devoted member of Filbert Presbyterian Church in York, South Carolina, where she served as pianist.
She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years and her sister, Mary Stanford Tewell.
She is survived by three sons and three daughters-in-law: Harry and Billie Hicklin of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Leland and Cheryl Hicklin of Columbia, South Carolina, and Jonathan and Joy Hicklin of Rock Hill, South Carolina; a granddaughter, Joy Caroline Hicklin of Greenville, S.C.; and a grandson, Andrew Jonathan Hicklin, and his wife, Sara, and their two sons, Kenneth Cloud Hicklin and Camden River Hicklin.
The family received friends for visitation at Filbert Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. The Celebration of Life Service was at Filbert Presbyterian Church at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, conducted by the Reverends Dave Hall and Wallace Tinsley. Burial was private.
Memorials may be sent to Filbert Presbyterian Church, 2066 Filbert Highway, York, SC 29745.