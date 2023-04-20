CHESTER — Carolyn Stanford Hicklin went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023.

She was born in Chester, South Carolina on November 17, 1930, to Ethel Caroline Wall Stanford and Alfred Leland Stanford. Upon finishing Chester High School in 1949, she entered and was graduated as valedictorian, double majoring in piano and organ, from Greensboro College in Greensboro, North Carolina on June 1, 1953. Twelve days later she married her high school sweetheart, Cloud Hardin Hicklin of Richburg, South Carolina. The two enjoyed two years in Hawaii where Cloud served in the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant. Their son, Harry, was born in Hawaii. During 1957 Cloud completed his Air Force service and began pre-medical studies at the University of South Carolina followed by medical school at the Medical University of South Carolina. Carolyn taught elementary school and gave birth to Leland during Cloud’s years of study. The couple moved to Chester, South Carolina, where Cloud began a solo practice and where Jonathan was born. In 1965 the couple moved to Rock Hill where Cloud joined Medical Associates, and Carolyn heartily supported his work from home.

