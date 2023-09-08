The Hazel Pittman Center, in partnership with Chester County Sheriff’s Office, will be hosting its 3rd Annual Chester County Opioid Summit on Thursday, September 28th, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, SC. Join us for a day focused on the issue of opioid use, misuse, and dependence in Chester County. Topics of discussion will be how health professionals, individuals in recovery, government officials, community partners, and law enforcement can help prevent opioid abuse in Chester County. We will dive into how prevention, support, treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and public safety can help curb this opioid crisis.
The summit’s agenda consist of presentations from experts in their field of study, and discussions regarding ways to collaborate, current practices, barriers, ideas to overcome those barriers, and how best to share data and information between stakeholders and the community .
Other topics of discussion will include ways to reduce the number of overdoses and overdose deaths in Chester County. Increase the number of people receiving evidence-based treatment and recovery services. Foster a culture of health including mental wellness and substance use prevention. Improve access to treatment programs, recovery services, and support for families and professionals. Reduce stigma associated with substance use. Improve and enhance collaborative efforts between community partners and systems.
You will hear current data and trends, along with information about local efforts to combat the problem and offer care to those most vulnerable to and impacted by opiates.
Anyone can attend the summit, concerned citizens, counselors, prevention and public health workers, public and government officials, representatives of the faith community, educators, and community leaders are all welcome.
Dr. Keia V.R. Hewitt, MD, MBA, MPH, FACEP, MUSC Health Lancaster Division Emergency Medicine Director, will be speaking along with Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Teresa Ellisor and Shannon Gregory who will be sharing their stories concerning losing a loved one due to an opiate addiction.
This event is FREE, but registration is required using the below Eventbrite link.
If you are unable to attend the summit in-person, we will host this event as hybrid, and you can watch via our Hazel Pittman Center Facebook page @ www.facebook.com/HazelPittmanCenter
For more information, please contact the Hazel Pittman Center at 803-377-8111 or Melody C. Reid, Director of Prevention Services at melody@hazelpittman.org.