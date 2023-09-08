The Hazel Pittman Center, in partnership with Chester County Sheriff’s Office, will be hosting its 3rd Annual Chester County Opioid Summit on Thursday, September 28th, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, SC. Join us for a day focused on the issue of opioid use, misuse, and dependence in Chester County. Topics of discussion will be how health professionals, individuals in recovery, government officials, community partners, and law enforcement can help prevent opioid abuse in Chester County. We will dive into how prevention, support, treatment, recovery, harm reduction, and public safety can help curb this opioid crisis.

The summit’s agenda consist of presentations from experts in their field of study, and discussions regarding ways to collaborate, current practices, barriers, ideas to overcome those barriers, and how best to share data and information between stakeholders and the community .