A planned 400-home development on Gaston Farm Road isn’t going away but it will apparently be delayed for some time.
On Monday, Chester County Administrator Brian Hester read from a letter from Fielding Homes requesting that their rezoning request (which was planned for second reading later in the meeting) be withdrawn.
“They have withdrawn their application,” he said. “It was a corporate decision based on dollars and cents.”
In his normal social media report after the meeting, Councilman Pete Wilson also mentioned “the forecasted housing market” as a reason for the about face. There are some predictions that the presently robust housing market could either soften or even go through a bubble burst in the near future.
There was some vocal opposition to the development. Residents signed up to speak in recent meetings against the development, questioning the amount of traffic that would be generated, the denigration of rural lifestyle and the use of so-called “spot zoning” to make the project possible. Council members John Agee (who represents the Richburg area) and Erin Mosley (who is an at-large council member that lives in the Richburg area) both voted against first reading of the rezoning request. Neither necessarily criticized the design of the development itself but they both had some of the same concerns expressed by residents. Previous readings were delayed for various purposes, including a developers agreement not being fully completed and agreed upon, which was a particular sticking point with Councilman Corey Guy.
Hester said the property owner has indicated he plans to pursue a development with another company on the same site. That would mean, though, that the process would have to go all the way back to square one, meaning it could be some time before the issue gets back before Chester County Council again.