Trinity Baptist

  • Trinity Baptist Church, 112 Chester Ave., Great Falls, will sponsor its annual vacation Bible school from 6 to 8:30 p.m. nightly July 23-27. All children are invited. The event will feature Bible study, food, crafts and recreational activities.
  • The church holds Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Kids For Christ meets at 5 p.m. with bus pick-up available for these meetings. Call 803-482-2940 and leave a message. Wednesday night worship is held at 6 p.m.