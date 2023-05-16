CHESTER — Gary Preston “Press” Roberts Sr., 99, died suddenly on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, as a result of a tractor accident while farming.

The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Chester with the Reverend Clay Waldrip officiating. Interment followed in Beaver Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with full Military Honors and Masonic Rites.

