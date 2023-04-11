Kayaker in the rapids

A kayaker tries out the whitewater in Great Falls.

 PHOTO BY TRAVIS JENKINS / THE N&R

Tim Huffman stands in awe as water flows down a scenic stretch of the Catawba River.

“From rolling waves of granite to 40-foot rock bluffs, it’s not the sort of geology you’d expect to see in this part of South Carolina,” said Huffman, senior project manager at Duke Energy. “It’s like a transport to the mountains.”

