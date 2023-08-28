CPD Chief Singleton’s testimony found ‘not credible’
On August 22, 2023, Circuit Judge Brian Gibbon issued an order granting immunity to Willie Caldwell III on the charge of murder under the Protection of Persons and Property Act. This meant that the warrant sought for Caldwell to be charged with murder was dismissed.
One of the reason for granting the order hinged on the missteps in the investigation by then Chester Police Chief Curtis Singleton, whose problems with the case led Judge Gibbons to label his testimony “not credible.”
These missteps in charging a man with murder who later was found innocent (partially due to Singleton’s own testimony) resulted in Singleton’s dismissal as Police Chief by Chester City Administrator Malik Whitaker. (See related story elsewhere in this issue).
Caldwell was charged in the January 22, 2023 murder of Cory Marcelle Bennett at his home on Steinkuhler Street in Chester.
According to Caldwell’s testimony given at the time of the hearing of his petition for immunity, on January 22, 2023, Caldwell and Bennett and two others were at Bennett’s residence at his invitation. They were sitting around talking, laughing and drinking from a bottle of vodka that Caldwell had brought.
At about five a.m. Caldwell decided to leave Bennett's residence with his bottle of vodka, which he had been sharing with the other individuals in the house, including Bennett. Caldwell testified that Bennett confronted him, apparently unhappy that he was leaving. At this time there were no other witnesses except Caldwell and Bennett, as the other guests were still in the residence. An argument took place and Caldwell said Bennett pulled out a knife.
Bennett and Caldwell then began fighting, ending up with Bennett pushing Caldwell onto the ground, straddling him while punching him repeatedly. Caldwell hit Bennett in the face, chest and torso area with the glass vodka bottle. Bennett stopped attacking Caldwell, and then he went towards an equipment shed, still verbally threatening Caldwell.
Caldwell got up and waked to his mother’s house on nearby Loomis Street and told he had an altercation with Bennett, showing her a wound on his hand that he believed came from a knife.
When Caldwell got back home, he realized he had dropped his phone during the fight and because it was raining heavily, he waited a while before going back to retrieve it.
When he went back to Bennett’s residence, he saw him lying face down on the ground in a puddle. Caldwell testified he didn’t call 911 at the scene right away because his phone had been out in the rain.
According to testimony another individual called 911 and when investigators, EMS and the Chester County Coroner arrived, Bennett was pronounced dead on the scene.
Statements from the residents inside the house (who did not see the altercation) identified Caldwell as the last person who was with Bennett.
After the family received word that Bennett was deceased, Caldwell’s niece contacted the non-emergency Chester Police Department number and advised officers that Caldwell had said he had an argument with Bennett earlier. CPD Chief Curtis Singleton was the lead investigator on the case, and he interviewed the Caldwell family members and Caldwell. During his interrogation, Willie Caldwell said Bennett attacked him and cut him with what he said was a knife (later examination by a doctor proved that the cut was from the liquor bottle) and he defended himself with the bottle.
According to the body worn camera footage shown in the hearing, Chief Singleton told the family he believed the killing of Bennett to be an accident, even responding “I know” when Caldwell told him, “I didn’t mean to kill him.”
Defense attorney Sixth Circuit Deputy Public Defender Kay Boulware questioned Chief Singleton as to why Caldwell was ultimately charged with murder since the Chief consistently reiterated to Defendant's family that it was an accident and there was "no doubt" in the Chiefs mind that Defendant did not "mean to do what happened."
The Chief also testified that Caldwell’s description of events did not match the evidence (or lack of it) at the crime scene, because there was no sign of mud or dirt that would have been kicked up during a scuffle, but photographic evidence determined the fight took place on a concrete pad and some pavement.
The statements of fact from the order read, ‘When confronted with these photos, Chief Singleton could not articulate how (Caldwell's) statement failed to match the Chief’s description of the crime scene. ‘Chief Singleton testified it had rained so hard that there should be some sign of a scuffle, despite other testimony from witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident that it was only "drizzling." ‘(Boulware) further questioned Chief Singleton as to how he knew it was raining hard in Chester when he wasn't there at that particular time--did he research exactly what the weather was at the time of the incident? The Chief responded he knew it was raining hard because he was using his windshield wipers when he was on the way to the scene on 1-77 while still in Richland County.
‘Chief Singleton additionally testified that he has worked in law enforcement for 20 years and while under cross further confirmed he had worked murder cases, but did not know the standard procedure that the investigating agency at time of the victim's autopsy would normally transport Bennett's (victim in this case) blood draw vial to SLED for a toxicology analysis. Even after his office was contacted by Newberry Pathology inquiring as to what they should do with the vial since it hasn't yet been analyzed by SLED the vial remained in the Newberry Pathology morgue until Friday, August 11, 2023, when a City evidence custodian went to retrieve the vial…’
Boulware also ‘questioned Chief Singleton as to what probable cause he had had to obtain warrant for murder within hours of the incident due to his reiterated belief to (Caldwell's) family that it was likely an accident and (Caldwell's) consistent claim of self-defense, without contacting the solicitor for guidance, as is customary in these situations.’
The order stated Chief Singleton ‘inexplicably testified that he was a new chief and if he would have known who the solicitor was, he would have. He then stated he had no way to do so, even after being further questioned by (Boulware) that wouldn't the solicitor's name and/or contact information likely be on the Sixth Circuit Solicitor's Office website or someone else on scene who is familiar with the solicitor might know her number?’
Caldwell claimed that he was entitled to immunity from prosecution pursuant to the provisions of S.C. Code Ann § 16-11-410, et seq., commonly referred to as the South Carolina Protection of Persons and Property Act (the Act). The Act became effective June 6, 2006.
The pertinent provisions of the Act:
- The General Assembly finds that it is proper for law-abiding citizens to protect themselves, their families, and others from intruders and attackers without fear of prosecution or civil action for acting in defense of themselves and others.
- The General Assembly finds that no person ... should be required…to needlessly retreat in the face of intrusion or attack…
- ‘A person who is not engaged in an unlawful activity and who is attacked in another place where he has a right to be, including, but not limited to, his place of business, has no duty to retreat and has the right to stand his ground and meet force with force, including deadly force, if he reasonably believes it is necessary to prevent death or great bodily injury to himself…
- ‘A person who uses deadly force as permitted by the provisions of this article or another applicable provision of law is justified in using deadly force and is immune from criminal prosecution and civil action for the use of deadly force.’
After hearing the evidence the court made these findings in the order granting immunity from prosecution:
- This Court finds Defendant's testimony was exceptionally credible during the hearing and has not wavered from the initial statement given to law enforcement on the day of the incident. His testimony regarding the mutual combat supports the wounds found on Bennett...I find-that Defendant was defending himself from a surprise attack by Bennett and that Defendant was an invited guest who was in a place that he had a right to be when he was attacked...
- The Court finds that the lead investigator, Chief Curtis Singleton, when pressed by Defense in his testimony, failed to provide evidentiary support for his decision to charge the Defendant with murder within hours of the incident. Furthermore, when questioned about the procedural investigation of this case, the timeliness of forensic testing of the victim's blood through toxicology, as well as the totality of the circumstances surrounding the crime scene and investigation, Chief Curtis Singleton's testimony was not credible...'
- The court concluded 'that Defendant was acting lawfully and was presumed to have a reasonable fear of imminent peril of death or great bodily injury to himself...'
The court granted the petition and the warrant against Willie Caldwell III was dismissed.