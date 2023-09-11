CHESTER — James Daniel McMurray, age 68, died at home on September 5 after a lengthy illness.
There was a visitation with the family at Barron Funeral Home on Sunday, September 10, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph at 4 p.m.
Danny, son of James Daniel and Anne Burney McMurray, was born on April 11, 1955, in Macon, Georgia. When he was five years old, the family moved to Chester, where his father established Chester Foundries. He graduated from engineering. In May 1981, he married Teri Lynn Whitesell of Edgemoor. They built the home of their dreams on their farm in Lowrys. Danny established his own business, Danny's Auto Electric, and managed it until his retirement because of ill health. He was well known for his unique ability to fix things most people thought could not be fixed. Danny had a special talent for meeting and making life-long friends and he treasured each one.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn McMurray; mother, Anne McMurray of Chester; two brothers, Burney McMurray of Charleston and Chris McMurray (Lynn) of Murrells Inlet; sister, Gina McMurray McCanless (Eddie) of McConnells; two nephews, Michael McMurray (Anadel) of Ladson and Luke Brannon of Charleston and his fiancé, Emily Davidson of Florence. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Lynn Riner Whitesell; brother-in-law, William Eli Whitesell (Chikako) and their daughters, Sarah and Emilie of Seattle, WA; sister-in-law, Lark Long (Carl); niece, Mallory Treece (David) and their children, Amelia and Ansel; nephew, Cooper Long (Laura) and their sons Henry and Ian Long (Heather) and son Callen of Greenville.
Danny suggested that any memorials for him be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 110 West End St.; or Chester Animal Shelter, 2714 Dawson Drive, Chester, SC 29706.