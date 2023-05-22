From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Brittany Noel Britten, 32, was charged with disorderly conduct on May 15.
- Kadesia Sade Emerson, 27, was charged with assault and battery third degree and malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on May 15.
- Amanda Susan Watkins, 32, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on May 15.
- Joseph Antwon Head, 35, was charged with indecent exposure on May 16.
- Jerry Huggins, 48, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for failure to appear for domestic violence second degree on May 16.
- Lewis O’Neal Jordan II, 47, was picked up on a Family Court bench warrant on May 16.
- Christopher Daniels Mayfield Jr., 26, was charged with trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request on May 16.
- John Edward Prigmore, 43, was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree on May 16.
- Artarius Maurice Howze, 36, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense; use of a license plate other than for the vehicle for which it was issued; uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense; distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth); and driving under suspension third or subsequent offense on May 17.
- Allen Lightner Jr., 24, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and two counts of sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol) on May 17.
- Sierra Danel Williams, 34, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense on May 17.
- Kadeja Obria Amadi, 28, was charged with assault and battery third degree on May 18.
- Montell DeAngelo Cousar, 32, was charged with assault and battery second degree on May 18.
- Michael Stephen Mobley, 43, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on May 18.
- Pamela Yolanda Moore, 56, was charged with assault and battery third degree on May 18.
- Miranda Nicole Sturgis, 24, was charged with financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or less in a six-month period on May 18.
- Joshua Jamias Young, 25, was charged with disorderly conduct on May 18.
- Jeamil Wonta Hardin, 41, was charged with damaging or tampering with a vehicle; abuse of a vulnerable adult; and assault and battery second degree on May 19.
- Terance B. Hemingway, 40, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on May 19.
- Kimberly Kennedy, 48, was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on May 19.
- Leroy Roseboro, 31, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on May 19.
- Tony Gregory, 47, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on May 20.
- Jennifer Jewett, 33, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $2,000 or less on May 20.
- Thomas Love, 31, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on May 20.
- Misael Martinez Lopez, 29, was picked up on an Attorney General warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on May 21.
- Montez Demetricus Woods, 51, was charged with assault and battery third degree on May 21.
- Jamie Roof, 41, was charged with assault and battery third degree on May 22.
- Dakota Jay Turley, 26, was charged with being a pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs upon a highway on May 22.