Eight new Chester police officers raised their right hands, put their left hands on Bibles held by their family members and recited the Oaths of Honor and of Office at a swearing in ceremony at the Chester Agribusiness Center last Tuesday. They now join the City of Chester’s “Thin Blue Line” of police officers protecting the citizens of the city.

Police Chief Curtis Singleton explained the Oath of Honor “is a demonstration the officer will hold to ethical standards and the values for the city they have chosen to protect.

