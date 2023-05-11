Eight new Chester police officers raised their right hands, put their left hands on Bibles held by their family members and recited the Oaths of Honor and of Office at a swearing in ceremony at the Chester Agribusiness Center last Tuesday. They now join the City of Chester’s “Thin Blue Line” of police officers protecting the citizens of the city.
Police Chief Curtis Singleton explained the Oath of Honor “is a demonstration the officer will hold to ethical standards and the values for the city they have chosen to protect.
“The Oath of Office is the individual commitment of each person to uphold the principles and the duties of the office they serve.”
Following the dual oaths, Chief Singleton called each officer up individually and gave them their Department credentials and in several cases, presented them with the badge they will carry.
Part of the Oath of Office pertained to these badges: “I accept my police badge as an important symbol of public trust and honor. I will always wear it with pride and honor, so help me God.”
Then in remarks to his new officers, Chief Singleton advised them that, as the old saying goes, ‘a policeman’s lot is not a happy one.’ He drew his words of his speech from several different sources.
“An Officer is a composite of what all people are I guess… a mingling of saint and sinner, dust & deity yet once the most needed and most wanted, a strangely nameless creature who’s known as “Sir” to their face and something else behind their back.
“After the presentation of your badges tonight, all of you have lost your first name; you’re an officer, and that will take some getting used to, trust me I know even in my personal circle I still prefer people call me by my last name. For 20 years, I’ve been known as Singleton – Officer Singleton, Chief Singleton. “Curtis” never came into play anymore after I got that badge.
“With that title of officer what is not explained in your job description, you will be expected to be a minister, social worker, diplomat, tough, and polite and in the midst of all of that, you are still first on the scene to an accident, infallible with a diagnosis, must be able to start breathing, stop bleeding, fix a broken arm or a broken leg, and above all be sure the victim goes home without a limp.
“Then after that call, you may be tasked with chasing an emotionally challenged 15-year-old that’s armed with a gun, tat doesn’t even have a conscience yet, but he has a firearm, and you are expected to bring them home safely, and Heaven forbid that you have to pay the ultimate sacrifice in the process.
“I can’t in good conscience tell you that tomorrow is going to be a great day; but I will tell you, if you make it to tomorrow, yesterday will seem a lot easier.
“As your Chief, I met most of your families when you came in the door tonight, because it was imperative that you knew me, and that your family knew who you were going to work with.
“Being a policeman is an endless, glamourless, thankless job that must be done, and I’ve done it for 20 years. And every day, it’s been an honor.
“What kind of person takes this job?, I don’t understand it, I never understood it, I’ve worked with them, I’ve played ball with them, I’ve eaten dinner with them, I’ve laughed with them, I’ve cried and I’ve celebrated them, and I’ve suffered with them, for 20 years, but I never could understand why they took this job, other than the fact that they felt an obligation to serve…
“Please understand not everyone will praise you in public and many won’t be able to because of what they say about you in private, but know they appreciate you. How do you know that? Because they call you. No one calls 9-11 to ask ‘how are you doing today?’ they call because they need help…
“So, I challenge each one of you, to keep answering the call, be fair, never forget where you came from, treat every citizen with the respect their kids and parents deserve Be professional and patient, and know that support is in abundance even though it might not appear to be.
“Lastly always close out strong, never leave your work undone…and know the only easy day was yesterday.”
He then asked the family members of the officers to stand and welcomed them also into the CPD family.
Chief Singleton said following the ceremony that although this increases the number of officers, this does not yet bring the CPD to full strength. Four of the officers have prior law enforcement experience, he said, and he will be relying on the experienced officers, including his Training Officer Sgt. Robert Young.
The Chief said the experience of administering the oath to these officers is special because “this is the first time. I will never forget these people as long as I live, and they will never forget me. We have a bond that will never go anywhere: pass, fail or indifferent. We will always remember each other,” he said.
The new Chester PD officers are (not all ranks specified):
Sgt. Robert Young,
Officer. T. Scott
Officer William Davis
Officer Matthew Harmon
Sgt. La’Meisha Heath
Officer Ja-Kason Davis
Officer Luiz Molina
Officer Tayquan Deas