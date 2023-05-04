Good day again Chester, Buddy here this week, so let's talk.

This week I want to talk about things that may have you calling Animal Poison Control. The number one reason people call is when their canine companion gets into human prescription medications. These actually lead the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center’s top 10 potential toxins each year. They reflect the drugs used among people for depression, medicine for heart disease and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder as well as pain medications.

Buddy's mama, Ruth Whitman, is a retired banker in Chester County who loves dogs.

