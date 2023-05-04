Good day again Chester, Buddy here this week, so let's talk.
This week I want to talk about things that may have you calling Animal Poison Control. The number one reason people call is when their canine companion gets into human prescription medications. These actually lead the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center’s top 10 potential toxins each year. They reflect the drugs used among people for depression, medicine for heart disease and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder as well as pain medications.
Number two on the list was over-the-counter medicines, which was only slightly behind, less than one point at 16.7 percent. This category is exceptionally large and encompasses nearly 7,000 products, with ibuprofen being the number one medicine the center receives calls for. Ibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for pain control and marketed under the name Advil as well as other drugs taken for the same purpose. Pets metabolize and eliminate these drugs differently than humans do. Because of the difference in elimination, even small amounts can cause significant medical problems in dogs. This would include gastrointestinal ulcers and kidney failure. Pet parents should always take the utmost care when handling and storing these and other potentially poisonous products around their canine companions.
While it’s an accident and never on purpose that your dog gets into some of your medications, the last thing you want is for you to lose your pet to your negligence.
Number three on the list is food. Dogs, who tend to ingest human foods more often than cats, can get into serious trouble eating onions, garlic, grapes and raisins, as well as alcohol. Foods moved up on the list from previous years because of concerns about xylitol, a sweetener in many sugar-free products.
Number four on the list is veterinary products. Over-the-counter supplements for joint and prescription pain medications made up a large portion of these cases, particularly because many are marketed to be good tasting, which would include flea and tick medications and heartworm medication. Unfortunately, pets don’t know they aren’t supposed to eat the whole container.
Number five on the list is household products. Products like glue and cleaning supplies make up tens of thousands of poison cases each year.
Number six on the list is candy, chocolate in particular. Dogs love chocolate in brownies and candy bars and anywhere else they can find it. The center said they receive nearly 39 calls every day related to dogs ingesting chocolate. The dark chocolate is the more dangerous.
Number seven on the list is insecticides. The number of cases has decreased in recent years but that doesn’t mean they are safer. If label directions are not followed, these products can even be deadly.
Number eight on the list is rodenticides. Rat and mice poisons can be as toxic to pets as they are to the pests they’re designed to kill. Some are small, tasty, bite-sized pieces and rodents are attracted to them because of the taste. But, on the other hand, dogs are by nature curious and will pick up just about anything and try to eat it.
Number nine on the list is plants. While some may only cause diarrhea, others can cause organ damage or even death. Many common plants you most likely have in or around your home include Philodendron, Oleander, Lily of the Valley, Autumn Crocus, Cyclamen, Sago Palm, Dieffenbachia, Rhododendron and Tulips. For a complete list of plants, you can go to the ASPCA website to print it and keep handy.
Number 10 on the list is garden and lawn products. Included in this list are herbicides and fungicides. Many pets find fertilizers irresistible, so it’s important to store these out of their reach and supervise them when outside.
If you suspect your pet has gotten into something toxic, please get your pet to an emergency veterinary hospital if you can’t get to your local veterinarian as soon as possible. Call ahead and let them know what you are dealing with and get help immediately.
The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center can be reached 24 hours a day at (888) 426-4435. A fee of $65 may apply in some cases. Better to be safe than sorry though.
Buddy's mama, Ruth Whitman, is a retired banker in Chester County who loves dogs.