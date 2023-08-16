Linda Cliatt-Wayman has been there, done that, and she has the T-shirt. Principal Wayman was the keynote speaker at Chester County School District Convocation 2023.
After teaching special education for over 20 years, she was the fourth principal in four years at a failing North Philadelphia public school called Strawberry Mansion High School, which had been termed “persistently dangerous” and had high poverty and substandard academic performance.
The Chester County Teacher of the Year introduced Principal Wayman in this way:
“Principal, Wayman is a passionate education advocate with an unwavering belief in the potential of all children. She grew up in North Philadelphia, where she experienced firsthand the injustice perpetuated against poor students in their education. She’s dedicated her career to ending the injustice that helps students succeed in school and beyond.
“Principal Wayman is the CEO of Principal Wayman Consulting as well as the founder and leader of Currently Trending, a nonprofit that helps students escape poverty by providing them with direct coaching, resources and support to graduate high school and lead a life of purpose.
“Principal Wayman spent 20 years as a special education teacher before becoming principal of Fitzsimmons High School, the Young Women’s Leadership School at Rhodes High School and the Strawberry Mansion High School. She spent two years as Assistant Superintendent of High Schools for the School District of Philadelphia, directly overseeing all of the district’s 52 High schools.”
The passionate educator took to the stage and told the group of Chester County teachers, “I am delighted to be here. And I am delighted to tell you part of my story, in order for me to impact your story in some profound way.”
Principal Wayman’s speech contained many of the elements from her 2015 TED Talk, which has been viewed over two million times.
In the course of telling her story, she revealed three maxims that she lives by that “guided me and focused me and sustained me as I navigated trying to change the lives of hundreds of children,” she said. She hoped the maxims would inspire the Chester County audience, just as the Convocation’s theme of Dedicated, Committed, Determined” would inspire them.
“And I’ll guarantee you, if you stay focused on your theme throughout the school year,” Principal Wayman told them, “I assure you, you will change the lives of children also.
The first of these three slogans was “If you’re going to lead.”
Principal Wayman related her experiences at Strawberry Mansion, from first seeking a new principal for the troubled and underperforming school and unable to find one, before she realized she was the principal the school needed. She went to the 52 principals she supervised and told them that, and said “60,000 children have school leader, but 1000 that were slated to go to Strawberry Mansion, did not.”
She said, “So I packed my bags and headed to Strawberry Mansion High School.”
Once at the school she described conditions such as classrooms overflowing with old and outdated textbooks and furniture, fights in the cafeteria and other conditions that barely added up to a school.
She recalled a conversation she had with a student long ago at another high school with deplorable conditions: “She said, ‘Miss, Miss, why you keep calling this a school? This is not a school.’
“I remembered that as I walked through the building,” she said.
As she encountered all of the issues from teachers who felt the students were “terrible” to cafeteria workers who told her that the kids vault over the counter and rush to grab lunch because they didn’t want anyone to see them taking advantage of the free lunch.
As the school’s leadership team enumerated all the problems with the school, Principal Wayman brought out the second of her three maxims: “So what? Now What?” meaning, “It was somebody else’s problem before we got there — not it’s our problem. Just as Chester County, it’s now your turn. You can’t worry about what happened before you got there; you’ve got to worry about your kids now.”
“And my team got to work. We came up with a new instructional model. We came up with something called non-negotiables. For discipline we came up with ways we were going to have rules and consequences. But more important, we will make school fun because I believe in fun in school.
“We came up with new rules for the cafeteria, and Yes, I picked up all the books. I picked up every book. My team and I we picked up every book and I told them ‘clean my classrooms,” she said.
The first day of school, Wayman set about setting the tone, Joe Clark-like, with a bullhorn to get the students’ attention and to be able to be heard over their voices.
She modeled the way she wanted them to sit and be arranged.
“It was the first day of school; what they do on the first day, they were going to do on the last day,” she said. She began going over what the students were going to do, that they were going to have fun in school and as she talked about her rules and consequences, she received a challenge to her authority from a student in the back of the room.
‘Why don’t you sit down and stop telling us about your rules and your consequences? Don’t you know we do what we want?’
“And what I told him on that day was: ‘Oh, this is my house, boo.’ What I said to them was ‘this my house and we will work on it becoming our house, but today it’s mine. I don’t tell you what to do in your house; I don’t come to your corner (because most of my kids were drug dealers, she interjected) and tell you what to do. You are not going to come to Strawberry Mansion and tell me what I’m going to do,” Wayman said.
As she continued to work with the kids, she realized they felt like there was no hope and nothing outside of the school for them, what she called an “explosion of their dreams.” The school was operating fine, but something was missing, Wayman realized.
“They didn’t believe life could be any better, so we as a team had to show them that life could be better. And so that’s what we did. We started with the next (slogan) right now. And what we did was show them love, and this was the third thing. And how do we show them love, no matter what behavior they distributed, we counted it with a loving statement. We sent them on trips, to places they had never seen. We gave them field days and football teams and celebrating things they have never had in the past. We made sure teachers taught, we made sure they had a good lunch, we made sure the rooms were clean.”
And most importantly of all and the maxim that sums up Linda Cliatt-Wayman’s philosophy the best: “Every single day, I told them ‘if nobody told you they loved you today, you remember I do. And I always will.”
Wayman said the first time she said this, after a 15 year old student had confessed to her that nobody loved her, she picked up the microphone and put it on the PA system, “and I said it with an attitude, because I was mad that day, I could not believe that a 15-year old child had said that nobody ever really loved her.
“Chester County, show the children you love them! That’s all they want!” she said.
In the first year, Strawberry Mansion was removed from the “persistently dangerous” list.
“And people asked me, how did you do that Principal Wayman? And I said, high expectations. Chester County, you put the expectations out there, and they’re going to reach it. If you don’t put it out there, you’re showing them that you don’t believe in them. Believe in them. Even the kids with some of the worst behavior are the kids who are crying out for help, and remember, if nobody told you they loved you today, remember I do,” she said.
Principal Wayman summed her comments up: “When I looked at my three things, your Convocation Committee had it all summed up. And my Three Things were summed up in three words, dedicated, committed and determined. It took that for my team in order to transform strawberry mansion. And it’s going to take those three words, for you transform Chester County.
“I reached my mission. And my mission was to make my school a school, a place where kids could acquire knowledge and learn about the world around them. That was my mission statement.
I was going to read your mission statement, but your super did a great job reading it, so you already know your mission statement. So in order for you to reach that mission statement, you are going to have to be dedicated, committed and determined.”