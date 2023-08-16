Wayman speaks

As the keynote speaker for Chester County School District Convocation 23, Principal Linda Cliatt-Wayman gave an inspiring talk about her journey to transform Strawberry Mansion High School in Northern Philadelphia, expressing the guiding concepts of her efforts in three maxims: “If you’re going to lead, lead, So what? Now what? and If nobody told you they loved you today, remember I do. And I always will”.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Linda Cliatt-Wayman has been there, done that, and she has the T-shirt. Principal Wayman was the keynote speaker at Chester County School District Convocation 2023.

After teaching special education for over 20 years, she was the fourth principal in four years at a failing North Philadelphia public school called Strawberry Mansion High School, which had been termed “persistently dangerous” and had high poverty and substandard academic performance.