News RELEASE
On Friday, July 21st Fayega (TM) hosted its 1st annual Teen Empowerment Summit. Fayega (TM) is a non-profit youth program founded & sponsored by Chester natives, sisters- Omega Morris and Faith Tobias-Morris. Over 60 Chester middle and high school teen girls attended the day-long free event. Throughout the day, youth attended seminars focused on topics including: empowerment, mental health, wellness, etiquette, educational resources, and mentorship! In attendance were other local community leaders that included: mental and health-care professionals, teachers, business owners, and community activists. The mission of this event and more to follow is to empower local youth by providing resources for them to be successful in the many aspects of life.