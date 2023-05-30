In 28 of the 32 games they played this season, five runs would have been enough for the Lewisville softball team to secure a win. In the season’s final game, though, it was not.
They fought back from an early deficit, they gave themselves a chance to win it late but the Lady Lions came up just short in Friday’s third and deciding game of the Class A state softball series, falling to Hannah-Pamplico 8-5 in a game played at McBee High School.
The Lady Raiders got on the board first, taking a first-inning lead. Jadan Lee came to the plate with one out and sent a towering shot over the fence in center field to make it a 1-0 game. Chloe Cooper followed that with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. AC Stone got aboard with a walk and with runs likely being at a premium, Hannah-Pamplico coaches had her intentionally stray away from the bag. She got caught up in a rundown and tagged out to end the inning but not before Cooper broke from third and scored to make it a 2-0 game.
Lewisville not only answered, they took the lead in the second inning. Sarah Owens drew a walk to start off the inning and Jordyn Miller was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. Alyssa Rollings then came to the plate and lofted a shot to center that cleared the fence and the bases. Her three-run homer gave Lewisville a 3-2 advantage. It marked one of only two times Lewisville held a lead in the three-game series, with the other occasion being on the last at-bat in game one, a contest Lewisville won 1-0 in walk off fashion.
The lead didn’t hold up, though, with Hannah-Pamplico getting a two-out walk in the second, followed by a low line shot off the bat of Payten Poston that just got out over the left field fence.
“They’ve got a lot of big bats,” said Lewisville Coach Jerry Thomas. “Home runs are a big part of their offense.”
Lewisville answered again in the top of the third. Sydney Rollins, led off the stanza with a double and was sacrificed over to third by Saleena Rollins. Emerson Dickman delivered a sacrifice fly to get the runner home and tie the score at 4-4. That wouldn’t stand up for long, though, with the Hannah-Pamplico power surge continuing. Cooper reached base on an error and Isabella Davis snuck one over the left field fence for a two-run homer that made it 6-4.
“Every time we scored they had an answer,” Thomas said.
Cooper continued her big night at the plate in the fifth, with a two-run homer making it 8-4 Hannah-Pamplico.
Lewisville had some chances, but stranded two runners in scoring position in the fourth and another in the fifth.
Down to their final three outs in the seventh inning, the Lady Lions did not go down without a fight. Laney Lambert led off the inning with a bloop double down the left field line and got to third on a wild pitch. She came home on an error to make it 8-5 with just one out. The next two batters grounded out, though, to end the game, the series and the season.
Game three of the series was set up by an 11-1 win for Hannah-Pamplico at home in game two. The Lady Raiders were hitless through three innings which, dating back to game one, gave them just three hits in 10 innings. In the fourth inning, things came unraveled a bit for Lewisville, though, with a spate of uncharacteristic errors biting them in the fourth and fifth innings. Hannah-Pamplico also found their stride at the plate, with six extra base hits in the two innings, leading to 11 runs.
“I think when we started making some mistakes, it just kind of snowballed and it seemed to give them a big confidence boost,” Thomas said.
Lewisville’s only run in loss came courtesy of double off the bat of Lauren Owens to drive in Lambert, who reached base after being hit by a pitch.
Still, Thomas said his team had a lot to be proud of. They won a region title, a district title and an upperstate championship for the second straight year, won 25 straight games at one point and inflicted the only regular-season loss on AAA state champion Aynor High School.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this group. They worked hard and did everything we asked of them,” Thomas said.
Lewisville did not have a big group of seniors in 2023, but Thomas said it was a good one. Lauren Owens, Hannah Brazell, Rollings and Dickman all played their final prep games Friday.
“In terms of chemistry and leadership, that group of seniors is one of the best I’ve had in a while. You look at that group, that is future teachers and future leaders in general,” Thomas said.
A lot of the talent on the field for Lewisville all season was very young. Sarah Owens is one of the state’s top pitchers and is only a freshman and Miller, her battery mate, is only a sophomore. Sydney Rollins, one of the top leadoff hitters in the state, is only a sophomore and there were many other contributors that are only in eighth or ninth grade. As he did last year when the Lady Lions lost in the state finals, Thomas said the potential is on hand for the team to be back next year.
Lewisville closed the year with a record of 28-4.