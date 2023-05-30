In 28 of the 32 games they played this season, five runs would have been enough for the Lewisville softball team to secure a win. In the season’s final game, though, it was not.

They fought back from an early deficit, they gave themselves a chance to win it late but the Lady Lions came up just short in Friday’s third and deciding game of the Class A state softball series, falling to Hannah-Pamplico 8-5 in a game played at McBee High School.

