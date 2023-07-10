Shopping local makes a lot of sense…up to a point.

At last week’s Chester County Council meeting, there was a lengthy discussion of the procurement policy and some proposed changes to it. Among those was one that would allow the County to take a higher bid on an RFP (which the County uses for projects of more than $100,000) if the bidder is local and the difference in cost is seven% or less. This is a policy that is used in other counties in the state and it’s one that makes sense, at least up to a point.