Shopping local makes a lot of sense…up to a point.
At last week’s Chester County Council meeting, there was a lengthy discussion of the procurement policy and some proposed changes to it. Among those was one that would allow the County to take a higher bid on an RFP (which the County uses for projects of more than $100,000) if the bidder is local and the difference in cost is seven% or less. This is a policy that is used in other counties in the state and it’s one that makes sense, at least up to a point.
The tax dollars that are spent to pay for everything by a county government comes from local citizens and businesses. If the difference in cost is mostly negligible, preference should be given to a business that makes its home here, does business here, employs people here and pays taxes here.
Doing that is essentially a local stimulus plan. It helps provide business to local businesses, it could allow them to add additional staff and grow, which in turn means enhanced tax revenue for the County.
There was some discussion as to whether or not there needed to be a cap of some kind and that is where our “up to a point” comments come in. Supporting local business is important and recycling county tax dollars back into the county is beneficial, but at a certain point doing so becomes cost restrictive. If a project is going to cost $2 million, seven% of that is $140,000. At that point, you are spending the full tax burden paid by 100 or more residents just to keep it local. There are needs that could be met and entire projects that could be completed for $140,000. You would also hope that sometimes the lowest bid would be local or that the difference would often be less than seven%.
We aren’t exactly sure where the ceiling should be on giving local businesses a leg up, but one needs to be determined. Local government should support the local entities that support them, but there has to be a point where the difference in cost to taxpayers is too great.