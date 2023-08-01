Lewisville started the season with a bang and hopes to go out with one too.
The Lions began practice at 12:01 a.m.(the first minute they could do so) Friday and as they hit the field, fireworks were set off on a nearby property.
“That’s the most exciting first practice I’ve ever been to,” said Leon Boulware, Lewisville head coach. “The way last season ended has motivated us. We are paying a lot more attention to detail and we’ve decided we aren’t going to be outworked or outcoached by anyone.”
Lewisville is coming off an 11-2 season that ended in the third round of the playoffs with a loss to eventual state champion Christ Church. Boulware said the singular focus of his team and staff since that time is to do what is necessary to win a state title.
The start of practice was part of that. The reason the team was able to walk on the field the first minute it was allowed was because they were camping at the school for three days. There was practice, meetings and workouts, of course, but Boulware said there was something else too, that being team-building. It was a sacrifice for everyone to be away from their families for most of four days, but Boulware said doing so built a chemistry that is hard to replicate. That actually started this summer when the team went, essentially, on tour, hitting the road to multiple states for 7-on-7 work and college campus visits. Having extended time with players allows coaches to work on things beyond sports and even beyond education.
“We are about helping create great young men. We want our players to be great husbands and great fathers down the road,” Boulware said.
There are some new faces on the Lewisville practice field. Two of those are coaches in the form of former Northwestern standout Dedric Wise and for Chester star Ontrea Johnson.
“I love being out here and being a part of this team and I love these players,” Johnson said during a Monday practice.
Boulware said both bring Shrine Bowl credentials as players, expertise and relatability to players.
“Ontrea brings a lot of energy. He’s a guy that motivates players on the field and in the weight room. He’s running around out here like he’s 18-years-old,” Boulware said.
Another new face was on the field Monday, not on the sidelines with a whistle, that being wide receiver Dion Brown. His father Sheldon is a Lewisville legend, who went on to an 11-year NFL career. Also one of the top baseball players in the state, Brown was a 1,000-yard receiver last season at Clover.
“That was already a deep position with De’Adrian Robinson, Jacorreun Howze, Denari Garcia and all the other guys we have back. We’re about eight deep at wide receiver,” Boulware said.
The team has plenty of running backs to feed too and Boulware said he is going to do everything he can to showcase the talents of all those players this season. That doesn’t mean Lewisville is a finished product, with Boulware saying they have things to work on like everyone else.
The potential and talent is there for the team to make some noise this season…maybe even a bang at the very end.