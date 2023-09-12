Great Falls would have a better outcome at the end of the fourth quarter if it weren’t for the second quarter.
“It’s just like against Lee Central, the second quarter just killed us,” said Red Devils Coach Brian Kane.
They more than held their own in the first, third and fourth but that one rough frame made all the difference as the Red Devils went down by a 47-12 score.
Kane said his team seemed to really be finding some rhythm offensively, with the team moving the ball well. Unfortunately, they were often beset by penalties, including an odd one when a big play was wiped out by a holding call. Kane said one of his players delivered a clean and fairly devastating pancake block, which drew the questionable flag.
The Capitals did most of their damage in the second. Quarterback Jamel McDaniel ended with 262 yards and four scores through the air for the game and was a big part of the team’s offensive outburst before halftime.
“After halftime, they only scored one or twice and we did too, it was just more than we could overcome,” said Kane.
Great Falls quarterback TreMaine Caldwell scored one rushing touchdown after rolling out for a pass and finding some open field in front of him. Ty Bell scored on a jet sweep.
Kane said his team played hard and that there were some positive takeaways, but that he has to figure out why the second stanza has been a problem and correct it.
“The second quarter is killing us right now,” he said.
Great Falls, now 1-3, will have its first home game of the year this week against the Hickory Hawks. The team will wear some special throwback uniforms for the game.